More than seven months after Georgia finished off Alabama in the national title game, college football is back with a Week 0 schedule on Saturday. There are seven FBS vs. FBS matchups on the slate, and the Week 0 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook come in all sizes. There are three double-digit favorites on the board, with Utah State (-27) listed as the largest favorite of the week. 

There are some much tighter Week 0 college football lines, however, as well. North Texas vs. UTEP is listed as a pick'em, while FAU (-7) vs. Charlotte and Vanderbilt (-6.5) vs. Hawaii are single-score spreads. Which games should you be targeting during the first weekend of college football betting action? Before finalizing any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2022 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also finished the 2021-22 college football season on a 43-31 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Aug. 27, 2022

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Wyoming (+10) stays within the spread against Illinois in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Fighting Illini found success later in the 2021 season, but they still finished sub-.500 in their first season under coach Bret Bielema. Illinois also only beat one team by more than 10 points last season. 

Wyoming, meanwhile, was 7-6 last season and rolled past Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Cowboys have a lot to replace after the transfer portal hit this team hard in the offseason. But they picked up an intriguing quarterback in Andrew Peasley Jr., and the Wyoming backfield always seems to find a way to produce. Titus Swen, who ran for over 700 yards last year, could be the next big star for the Cowboys at running back. 

Illinois has several new faces on offense, and SportsLine's model is projecting that the Illini only score 26 points in this matchup. That's enough for the Cowboys to keep it within the number as they pick up the cover almost 60% of the time in the simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 27 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Aug. 27

Nebraska at Northwestern (+13, 50.5)

Featured Game | Northwestern Wildcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NWEST
+400
+13
-110
o49.5
-110
NEB
-550
-13
-110
u49.5
-110
UConn at Utah State (-27, 60.5)

Featured Game | Utah State Aggies vs. Connecticut Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTAHST
-7000
-27
-110
o58.5
-110
UCONN
+1600
+27
-110
u58.5
-110
Wyoming at Illinois (-10, 44)

Featured Game | Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ILL
-430
-11
-110
o44
-110
WYO
+330
+11
-110
u44
-110
Charlotte at FAU (-7, 59)

Featured Game | Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FAU
-280
-7
-110
o59
-110
CHARLO
+230
+7
-110
u59
-110
North Texas at UTEP (PK, 55)

Featured Game | UTEP Miners vs. North Texas Mean Green
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTEP
-110
PK
-110
o55
-110
NTEXAS
-110
PK
-110
u55
-110
Nevada at New Mexico State (+9, 50.5)

Featured Game | New Mexico State Aggies vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NMEXST
+270
+9
-110
o50.5
-110
NEVADA
-340
-9
-110
u50.5
-110
Vanderbilt at Hawaii (+7, 55)

Featured Game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Moneyline
Spread
Total
HAWAII
+270
+8
-110
o53.5
-110
VANDY
-340
-8
-110
u53.5
-110
