Teams will make their final case to the College Football Playoff committee during the Week 16 college football schedule. It is Championship Week for the top-four teams — Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson. All are scheduled to play in their conference title game on Saturday. No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee is also on the schedule as a regular-season matchup, and the Aggies will be looking for a big win as they hope to make their case to the committee as well.

Texas A&M is a 14-point favorite against the Volunteers according to the latest college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Which teams should you back in your Championship Week college football bets this weekend? Before locking in any college football picks for Championship Week, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 54-34 on all top-rated picks through 15 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Championship Week from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Championship Week college football predictions

One of the top Championship Week college football picks the model is recommending: No. 15 Northwestern (+20.5) keeps it within the spread against No. 3 Ohio State in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at noon ET. The Wildcats were 6-1 against the spread this season. They also covered both times they were listed as underdogs.

Ohio State, meanwhile, failed to cover in two of its last three games. The model shows the Wildcats holding Justin Fields to around 250 passing yards as they cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (58.5), meanwhile, hits more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Championship Week predictions from the model: No. 9 Cincinnati (-14) covers in the 2020 AAC Championship Game against No. 23 Tulsa. The Bearcats are hoping for some chaos this weekend that could open up the door for them to be the first Group of 5 team to make the playoff. But they also need to take care of business against a talented Tulsa squad.

SportsLine's model is calling for another great defensive effort from Luke Fickell's squad. The Bearcats hold Tulsa to just 12 points, leading to a 15-point victory that covers the spread. The under (47), meanwhile, has a ton of value since that hits 70 percent of the time.

How to make Championship Week college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Championship Week FBS matchup, and it is calling for a shocking upset in one of the conference title games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog should you be all over? Check out the latest college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Championship Week college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Dec. 18

Conference USA Championship: UAB vs. Marshall (-5.5)

MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo (-12)

Pac-12 Championship: Washington vs. USC (-7)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-20.5)

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida (+17)

Big 12 Championship: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-6)

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+10.5)

AAC Championship: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati (-14)

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina (-3.5)

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State (+6.5)

PAC-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. USC (-3.5)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (-7)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (+14)

Washington State vs. Utah (-10.5)

Air Force vs. Army (-5.5)

Ole Miss vs. LSU (-1.5)

Missouri vs. Mississippi State (+1.5)

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (-11)

Penn State vs. Illinois (+14.5)

Stanford vs. UCLA (-7)

Arizona State vs. Oregon State (+7)