After an unprecedented college football regular season, Championship Week has finally arrived. Every major conference will hold a title game this week and there are also over a dozen other matchups created due to scheduling issues throughout the year. Most of the focus is on the big games with College Football Playoff implications and the latest Championship Week college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list No. 3 Ohio State as a 20.5-point favorite against No. 15 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

In the ACC Championship Game, it is No. 4 Clemson laying 10.5 points against No. 2 Notre Dame. And in the SEC Championship Game, top-ranked Alabama is -17 against No. 11 Florida, a team coming off a surprising loss to LSU. Where are the best values for college football bets this weekend? Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 54-34 on all top-rated picks through 15 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Championship Week from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Championship Week college football predictions

One of the top Championship Week college football picks the model is recommending: No. 15 Northwestern keeps it within the spread against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at noon ET. The Wildcats were 6-1 against the spread this season. They also covered both times they were listed as underdogs.

Ohio State, meanwhile, failed to cover in two of its last three games. The model shows the Wildcats holding Justin Fields to around 250 passing yards as they cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (58.5), meanwhile, hits more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Championship Week college football predictions from the model: Marshall (-5.5) covers against UAB in the Conference USA Championship Game Fright night at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Marshall was stunned in a loss to Rice in its regular-season finale, but the Thundering Herd had a 6-1 overall record on the season with a 4-3 mark against the spread.

The Blazers, meanwhile, went just 2-5 against the spread this season. This game is being played at Marshall and UAB was just 1-3 ATS on the road. The simulations show the Herd covering almost 60 percent of the time, while the over (41) also has value.

How to make Championship Week college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Championship Week FBS matchup, and it is calling for a shocking upset in one of the conference title games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog should you be all over? Check out the latest college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Championship Week college football odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Dec. 17

Troy vs. UL-Monroe (-25.5)

Latest Odds: Trojans -26 Bet Now

Friday, Dec. 18

Conference USA Championship: UAB vs. Marshall (-5.5)

Latest Odds: Thundering Herd -5.5 Bet Now

MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo (-12)

Latest Odds: Bulls -13.5 Bet Now

Pac-12 Championship: Washington vs. USC (-7)

Latest Odds: Trojans -7 Bet Now

Purdue vs. Indiana (-10.5)

Latest Odds: Hoosiers -10.5 Bet Now

Saturday, Dec. 19

Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-20.5)

Latest Odds: Buckeyes -20.5 Bet Now

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida (+17)

Latest Odds: Gators +17 Bet Now

Big 12 Championship: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-6)

Latest Odds: Cyclones +5.5 Bet Now

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+10.5)

Latest Odds: Fighting Irish +10.5 Bet Now

American Championship: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati (-15)

Latest Odds: Bearcats -14 Bet Now

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina (-3.5)

Latest Odds: Chanticleers -4 Bet Now

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State (+6.5)

Latest Odds: Spartans +6.5 Bet Now

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (-7)

Latest Odds: Demon Deacons -7 Bet Now

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+38.5)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (+14)

Latest Odds: Volunteers +14 Bet Now

Washington State vs. Utah (-10.5)

Latest Odds: Utes -10.5 Bet Now

Air Force vs. Army (-5.5)

Latest Odds: Black Knights +2.5 Bet Now

Ole Miss vs. LSU (-1.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers -1.5 Bet Now

Missouri vs. Mississippi State (+1.5)

Latest Odds: Bulldogs +2 Bet Now

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (-11)

Latest Odds: Badgers -11 Bet Now

Penn State vs. Illinois (+14.5)

Latest Odds: Nittany Lions -15 Bet Now

Stanford vs. UCLA (-7)

Latest Odds: Bruins -7 Bet Now

Oregon vs. Colorado (+8)

Latest Odds: Buffaloes +8.5 Bet Now

Arizona State vs. Oregon State (+7)