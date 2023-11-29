No. 8 Alabama can create chaos for the College Football Playoff committee if it can take down No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. ET, CBS). The playoff picture has come into view heading into the Championship Week college football schedule, but several upsets this weekend could shake things up. Georgia is a 6-point favorite in the latest Championship Week college football odds from SportsLine consensus. The Bulldogs have won an SEC record 29 games, with their last loss coming against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship.

Another game with playoff implications features No. 4 Florida State (-2.5) vs. No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Championship Week: No. 4 Florida State (-2.5) remains unbeaten with a convincing win over No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET). The Seminoles are going to be without starting quarterback Jordan Travis (leg) for the second straight game, but they were able to pick up a critical road win at Florida without him last week. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker has avoided costly mistakes so far this season, passing for 510 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Seminoles will rely heavily on their rushing attack and defense to control Saturday night's game, especially after running back Trey Benson rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. He now has 868 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this season, averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per carry. SportsLine's model expects him to have another big game against Louisville, which is why Florida State is covering in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 16 Iowa (+23) easily stays within the spread against No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten title game on Saturday in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Hawkeyes stayed within two touchdowns the last time these teams met, holding Michigan to 27 points last October. They are giving up just 12.2 points per game this season, allowing them to win seven of their last eight games.

Iowa thrives as an underdog due to its elite defense, covering the spread in four of its last five games in that role. Meanwhile, Michigan has only covered twice in its last four outings this season, with both failed covers coming as a heavy favorite. SportsLine's model expects the Wolverines to struggle in that role again on Saturday night, as Iowa is covering in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Championship Week

College football odds for Championship Week

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Conference USA Championship Game: New Mexico State at Liberty (-10.5, 54)

2023 Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington (+9.5, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-7.5, 44)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-14.5, 55)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+2, 58.5)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+6, 54.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-4, 48)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-6.5, 52.5)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-2.5, 48.5)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+23, 35.5)