With four unbeaten Power Five schools remaining, the College Football Playoff committee could have a relatively easy time selecting its four participants next week if everybody holds serve. However, crazy things have been known to happen during College Football Championship Week, and things could get chaotic in a hurry with all four of those teams taking on ranked opponents in their conference championship games. No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game for the fourth time in seven years on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

Alabama won the three previous matchups but Georgia did get the better of the Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game and the Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the College Football Championship Week odds via SportsLine consensus. So who should you be backing in the SEC title game, and what side should you be backing in every conference championship game?

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Championship Week: No. 4 Florida State (-1.5) remains unbeaten with a convincing win over No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET). The Seminoles not only went 12-0 during the regular season, but they won eight of those games by at least 17 points. They wrapped up their unbeaten campaign with a 24-15 win at Florida last week, despite playing without injured quarterback Jordan Travis.

Backup signal caller Tate Rodemaker has completed 57.1% of his passes for 510 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has a reliable rushing attack and defense to rely on, with running back Trey Benson rushing for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. SportsLine's model has Florida State rushing for over 100 yards on Saturday in the latest simulations, a big reason why the Seminoles are covering 60% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 17 Iowa (+21.5) easily stays within the spread against No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten title game on Saturday in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Wolverines dominated Ohio State last week to win the Big Ten East and give themselves an inside track to the CFP but now it will come up against an Iowa squad that can make any game tight.

The Hawkeyes rank 124th in Division I in scoring (18.0 ppg) and average only 246.3 yards of total offense per game but have somehow managed a 10-2 season to win the Big Ten West handily. The Iowa defense ranks fourth in points allowed per game (12.2) and feature a stout front that has only allowed 3.1 yards per carry all season. The model expects Iowa to bow up against the run and has the Hawkeyes covering the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Championship Week

College football odds for Championship Week

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Conference USA Championship Game: New Mexico State at Liberty (-11.5, 57)

2023 Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington (+10, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-7.5, 44)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-15, 55)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+2.5, 59)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+5.5, 54.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-3.5, 47)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-5, 53)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-1.5, 47.5)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+21.5, 35)