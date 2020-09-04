Week 1 of the 2020 college football schedule will see plenty of intriguing matchups over Labor Day Weekend. The action kicks off Thursday when Southern Mississippi hosts South Alabama at 9 p.m. ET. The action continues on Saturday with a triple-header, including Middle Tennessee State vs. Army and Arkansas State vs. Memphis. The Week 1 college football schedule will conclude on Monday when BYU battles Navy, but which teams should you back with your college football bets? And which college football lines should you target?

BYU enters Monday's showdown having won 11 of its last 14 games played in Week 1, while Navy is 4-1 against the spread in its last five Week 1 matchups. The latest Week 1 college football odds from William Hill list BYU as a two-point favorite over Navy. Southern Miss, meanwhile, is laying 15 points to South Alabama in the latest Week 1 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week last season. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 college football predictions

One of the top Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Army (-3) covers at home against Middle Tennessee State at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Black Knights featured one of the nation's most effective grounds games in 2019. In fact, Army averaged 297.2 yards per game on the ground last season, which ranked third in the country.

Running back Sandon McCoy averaged 4.3 yards per carry and scored 10 rushing touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, MTSU's defense gave up an average of 29.90 points per game, which ranked 81st in the country.

The model is calling for the Black Knights to rush for nearly 250 yards against the Blue Raiders on Saturday. The model says Army covers the spread in over 60 percent of simulations, while the under (54) also has plenty of value because that hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

Week 1 college football odds (via William Hill)

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi (-15, 53.5)

Middle Tennessee at Army (-5, 54.5)

SMU at Texas State (+20.5, 66)

Arkansas State at Memphis (-19, 71.5)

BYU at Navy (-2, 53.5)