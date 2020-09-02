Watch Now: Breaking Down The SEC On CBS Schedule Release ( 8:11 )

The 2020 college football schedule got off to an electrifying start last Saturday, as Austin Peay scored a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game against Central Arkansas. College football fans have been eager to see live action resume following the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Week 1 of the official college football season gets underway on Thursday, when Southern Mississippi plays host to South Alabama at 9 p.m. ET. There are a total of six games involving FBS teams set to unfold on Saturday, while the Week 1 college football schedule concludes with BYU vs. Navy on Monday.

The latest Week 1 college football odds from William Hill list Southern Miss as a 15-point favorite over South Alabama. Navy, meanwhile, is laying one-point against BYU in the latest Week 1 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week last season. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 1 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the top Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Memphis (-19) covers the spread at home against Arkansas State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Memphis featured one of the most explosive offenses in the nation last season, averaging 40.8 points per game. Quarterback Brady White threw for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last year for the Tigers, and he's set to lead Memphis again in 2020.

In addition, Memphis has fared well against Arkansas State in its most recent meetings. In fact, the Tigers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against Arkansas State and 6-1 in their last seven home games against the Red Wolves.

The model is calling for White to throw for over 300 yards, while wide receiver Damonte Coxie eclipses 100 receiving yards. The Tigers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (71.5) also has plenty of value because that hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 1 college football picks

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 1, including the big BYU vs. Navy (-2) matchup that closes out the weekend. You can get picks for that game and every other over at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And who wins BYU vs. Navy? Check out the latest Week 1 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four seasons, and find out.

Week 1 college football odds (via William Hill)

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi (-15, 53.5)

Middle Tennessee at Army (-5, 54.5)

SMU at Texas State (+20.5, 66)

Arkansas State at Memphis (-19, 71.5)

BYU at Navy (-2, 53.5)