College football is king in the sports world over Labor Day weekend, and the Week 1 schedule does not disappoint in 2022. The headliner is No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday evening. But there are plenty of other matchups to look forward to such as No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon, No. 7 Utah vs. Florida and No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati.

The latest Week 1 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Buckeyes as 17.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish. The Bulldogs are -17, the Utes are -3 and the Razorbacks are -6. Whether you're looking to lay down a bet on one of those Week 1 college football spreads or any others over the course of the long weekend, there's a lot to consider. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 1: Florida (+3) covers at home against No. 7 Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Gators are led by an outstanding quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who is a high-level NFL prospect. First-year head coach Billy Napier brought in several key pieces from his Louisiana offense, and he is going to have a strong offensive line.

The Gators also have an excellent rushing attack, giving them the pieces to be effective right away against Utah. There is going to be a large crowd on hand for a night game at The Swamp, making life difficult for the visiting Utes in a cross-country travel spot. SportsLine's model expects Richardson to record more than 320 total yards, which is one reason why the Gators are covering the spread almost 60% of the time.

Another prediction: Louisville goes on the road and easily covers as a 4-point favorite against Syracuse in an 8 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Cardinals went 6-6 in the regular season last year before dropping their bowl game against Air Force. But they return a ton of talent on offense, headlined by quarterback Malik Cunningham. They also added transfer running back Tiyon Evans, who was effective in his first season at Tennessee in 2021.

Syracuse, meanwhile, went 5-7 last year and ended the season on a three-game slide. That stretch included a 41-3 blowout loss to Louisville. The Orange will be breaking in a new starting quarterback after losing Tommy DeVito to the transfer portal. SportsLine's model is calling for around 250 passing yards and two touchdowns for Cunningham, who also adds 76 yards on the ground. Louisville covers well over 60% of the time, while the Under (56.5) hits almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

Thursday, Sept. 1



Ball State at Tennessee (-35, 68)

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (-7.5, 52)

Penn State at Purdue (+3.5, 53.5)

Friday, Sept. 2

Illinois at Indiana (-3, 45.5)

TCU at Colorado (+13.5, 55.5)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at Michigan (-27.5, 58.5)

Cincinnati at Arkansas (-6, 51.5)

Oregon at Georgia (-17.5, 52)

UTEP at Oklahoma (-31.5, 57)

Rice at USC (-33.5, 61.5)

Utah at Florida (+3, 51)

Utah State at Alabama (-41.5, 62.5)

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-17.5, 58.5)

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State at LSU (-3, 51.5)

Monday, Sept. 5

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+21.5, 49)