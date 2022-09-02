No. 9 Oklahoma is going to be a new-look team in 2022 after replacing former head coach Lincoln Riley and starting quarterback Caleb Williams. Sooners head coach Brent Venables will make his debut on Saturday afternoon when Oklahoma hosts UTEP during part of the Week 1 college football schedule. The Sooners opened as 37-point favorites, but they are now -30 in the latest Week 1 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you be backing Venables and Oklahoma with your Week 1 college football bets?

Meanwhile, Riley and Williams will begin their respective USC tenures as 33-point favorites against Rice in the Week 1 college football lines. The Trojans are coming off a 4-8 season, which was their worst record since 1991. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 1

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 1: Florida (+3) covers at home against No. 7 Utah at 7 p.m. ET. Few new head coaches have generated the kind of buzz that new Gators head coach Billy Napier has in his new location. Many programs were looking to bring him in two seasons ago, but he made the decision to wait for his preferred situation in Gainesville.

Napier finished 2-2 in season-openers as the head coach of Louisiana, while Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is 2-1 since 2010 in season-opening matchups against Power Five opponents. The Gators return this season with Anthony Richardson at quarterback, who Napier has been complementary of in camp ahead of the season. Additionally, Napier's former running back at Louisiana, Montrell Johnson, gives him a known commodity in the Gators' rushing attack.

Johnson finished with 838 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, and the model thinks that he'll finish with a workmanlike performance with over 60 rushing yards. Things are set up for a battle between the two sides, but the model confidently backs Florida as an underdog nearly 60% of the time in The Swamp on Saturday.

Another prediction: Another prediction: Louisville (-4.5) covers on the road against Syracuse at 8 p.m. ET. The Cardinals dominated this matchup last season, picking up a 41-3 win in November. They could be an underrated team coming into the 2022 season after three of their six losses came by just one score in 2021. Quarterback Malik Cunningham is back after leading the ACC in rushing touchdowns (20), becoming the second quarterback in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yards.

He put on a show against the Orange last season, accounting for five total touchdowns in the first half of the lopsided win. Syracuse has now been outscored 71-3 in its last two meetings with Louisville and is now just 29-43 in six seasons under head coach Dino Babers. The Orange had the worst passing offense in the conference last year, which is one reason why the model has Louisville covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 1 (via Caesars)

Friday, Sept. 2

Illinois at Indiana (-1.5, 46)

TCU at Colorado (+13.5, 58.5)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at Michigan (-27.5, 58.5)

Cincinnati at Arkansas (-6, 51.5)

Oregon at Georgia (-17.5, 52)

UTEP at Oklahoma (-31.5, 57)

Rice at USC (-33.5, 61.5)

Utah at Florida (+3, 51)

Utah State at Alabama (-41.5, 62.5)

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-17.5, 58.5)

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State at LSU (-3, 51.5)

Monday, Sept. 5

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+21.5, 49)