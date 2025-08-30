The Week 1 college football schedule has already seen some intriguing games on Thursday and Friday, but the action really ramps up beginning on Saturday with matchups that will shape the early College Football Playoff picture. Texas vs. Ohio State (-1), LSU vs. Clemson (-4) and Alabama vs. Florida State (+14) are among the huge matchups on Saturday, with more action coming on Sunday and Monday as well. Those college football spreads are all within a touchdown, but there are also some giants numbers on the Week 1 college football odds board as some teams are starting out with easier opponents.

The Week 1 college football spreads also list some potentially lopsided games like Michigan (-34.5) vs. New Mexico, Ole Miss (-34.5) vs. Georgia State and USC (-36.5) vs. Missouri State. Making college football predictions for season openers are always a bit difficult given the amount of player movement there is, and there's no in-season data to go by. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks, be sure to see the latest Week 1 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 1

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 1: No. 8 Alabama (-14) cruises to a blowout win over Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tide are riding a 23-game win streak in season openers which is the second-longest active streak in the country. They are also an astounding 63-1 in regular season non-conference games since 2008, with Kalen DeBoer winning by an average of 48 points in his three such contests in his first year at Bama. As for the Seminoles, they are coming off a 2-10 record that was their worst in 50 years.

FSU simply struggled to move the ball in 2024, ranking third-worst in all of FBS in total offense and fourth-worst in scoring offense. That's a bad omen in facing a Bama team which had a top-10 scoring defense in the country last year. Florida State covered in just three games all of last season, and it is 1-6 against the spread over its last seven versus top-10 ranked SEC schools. Even with the line moving from -13.5 to -14 on Saturday morning, the model still likes the Tide to cover well over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: UCLA (+5.5) stays within the spread at home versus Utah at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday. These former Pac-12 rivals last met in the Rose Bowl Stadium in 2022 in which the Bruins protected home turf with a 10-point win. UCLA had a strong finish last season, going 4-2 down the stretch and then landed arguably the biggest of quarterback transfers in former Tennessee star Nico Iamaleava. Just as the Bruins finished 2024 on a high note, so did Iamaleava with the Vols as he had 13 total touchdowns versus just one interception over his last six games of 2024.

Meanwhile, Utah is coming off its first losing season (5-7) since 2013 and is breaking in a quarterback, Devon Dampier, who had as many interceptions (12) as touchdown passes a year ago. The New Mexico transfer is 0-2 in his career versus Power 4 programs, with two interceptions thrown in each game. UCLA covers well over 60% of the time, per the model, with the Under (50) hitting in nearly 80% of simulations. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 1

Week 1 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Aug. 30

Texas vs. Ohio State (-1, 47)

Tennessee vs. Syracuse (+13.5, 51.5)

Alabama vs. Florida State (+14, 48.5)

Georgia vs. Marshall (+38.5, 52.5)

Penn State vs. Nevada (+43.5, 54.5)

Texas A&M vs. UTSA (-23.5, 56.5)

Clemson vs. LSU (+4, 57.5)

Michigan vs. New Mexico State (+34.5, 49)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia State (+34.5, 60.5)

UTEP vs. Utah State (-6.5, 60.5)

Utah vs. UCLA (+5.5, 50)

Sunday, Aug. 31

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (+7.5, 51.5)

Notre Dame vs. Miami (+3, 50.5)

Monday, Sept. 1

TCU vs. North Carolina (+3.5, 56.5)