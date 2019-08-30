College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Fresno State

The 2019 college football schedule kicked off last weekend for four teams, but the bulk of the FBS will begin their seasons on Saturday. Several potential College Football Playoff contenders will go on the road in their opener. No. 9 Notre Dame will visit Louisville on Monday night as a 20.5-point favorite in the latest Week 1 college football odds, while No. 3 Georgia will head to Nashville on Saturday to take on Vanderbilt as a three-touchdown favorite, one of the largest Week 1 college football lines for a road team. The only matchup between ranked opponents will take place at a neutral site as No. 16 Auburn takes on No. 11 Oregon at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. Auburn is favored by 3.5 in that game, one of the tightest college football spreads of the opening week. With such a variety of lines on the board, you should see the Week 1 college football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before making your own college football predictions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated college football predictions. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 1 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: USC (-13.5) beats Fresno State in the nightcap on Saturday, but it'll be much closer than Vegas anticipates. In fact, the model is calling for the Trojans to win by only a field goal.

USC struggled to cover last season, going 4-8 against the spread. The Trojans opened last year by failing to cover their first four games even though they were only favored by double-digits once during that span. On the other sideline, Fresno State was one of the top covering teams in Division 1, beating the spread in 10 of its 14 games, including eight of its first nine.

SportsLine's model says Fresno State stays within a field goal of USC and only falls by a 24-21 margin. Fresno State covers in a strong 71 percent of simulations. You can also back the Under (52.5), which hits nearly 70 percent of the time. The model is calling for 130 yards on the ground for Fresno State, while USC sophomore quarterback J.T. Daniels has nearly the same chance of throwing an interception as a touchdown.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-35) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign. And even with running back Najee Harris reportedly suspended for the first half, Alabama rushes for well over 100 yards as a team. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the Over (57) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 1, including Auburn vs. Oregon and Arizona vs. Hawaii on Aug. 24, and is calling for a major upset that will have a conference title contender in a huge hole to start the season. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which big favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 1 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-36, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-33.5, 57.5)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13, 57.5)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+14, 74)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27.5, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-35, 57)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+18, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+21, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+2.5, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3.5, 55.5)

New Mexico State at Washington State (-32, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)