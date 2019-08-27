College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Kentucky

The first full weekend of the 2019 college football schedule is loaded with games that will have a major early impact on the polls and ultimately the College Football Playoff picture. The action begins on Thursday night with Cincinnati, coming off an 11-2 season, taking on Chip Kelly and UCLA. The Bearcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 1 college football odds. Also on Thursday, Clemson hosts Georgia Tech in a game whose line opened at Tigers -34 and has since risen two points. The 36-point spread will be one of the largest college football lines of the entire season. The action rolls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even Monday, when No. 12 Notre Dame travels to Louisville (+20.5) to take on the Cardinals in prime time. With the high turnover creating new-look rosters almost every season, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model before locking in any Week 1 college football picks of your own.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Kentucky (-11.5) rolls to a convincing win and cover at home against Toledo in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington.

The Wildcats were one of the surprise teams in the SEC last year, rolling to a 10-3 record and Citrus Bowl win in Mark Stoops' sixth year as head coach. The Wildcats certainly have plenty of talent to replace, with star running back Benny Snell Jr. and edge rusher Josh Allen both moving on to the NFL.

However, dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. returns and the model projects that he'll pile up over 350 yards of total offense as the Wildcats roll to the comfortable win. In fact, they cover in well over 60 percent of simulations against a Toledo squad out of the MAC that went 7-6 last season. You can also confidently back the over (58.5) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-35) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign, while running back Najee Harris goes off for close to 150 on the ground. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the over (58) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-36, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-33.5, 57.5)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13, 57.5)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+15, 74)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27.5, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-35, 58)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+17.5, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+21, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+2.5, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3.5, 55.5)

New Mexico State at Washington State (-32, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)