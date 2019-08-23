College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Memphis

Several national title contenders will get an instant test in the first week of the 2019 college football schedule. The latest Week 1 college football odds show No. 11 Oregon, led by Heisman contender Justin Herbert at quarterback, going off as 3-point underdogs to No. 16 Auburn in a game that will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, No. 8 Florida (-7.5) vs. Miami (Fla.), No. 14 Utah (-5) vs. BYU and No. 25 Stanford (-6.5) against Northwestern all feature ranked teams going off as one-score favorites. How many upsets will we see in the opening week of college football? And what teams are poised to deliver shocking performances? Before making any Week 1 college football picks for games between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated college football predictions. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 1 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Memphis (-6) covers against Ole Miss in a game being played at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon ET.

Memphis went 8-6 in 2018 and returns quarterback Brady White, who threw for 3,296 yards last season, making him one of the top 20 passers in the nation. The model projects that White will throw for almost 250 yards in the opener against an Ole Miss defense that ranked 13th in the SEC last season in passing defense.

Ole Miss has highly-touted recruit Matt Corral taking over for Jordan Ta'amu at quarterback, but he'll be throwing to a group of unproven receivers that lost A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and DaMarkus Lodge to the NFL. SportsLine's model is calling for the Over (68) to hit with room to spare and says Memphis covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-34.5) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign, while running back Najee Harris goes off for close to 150 on the ground. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the over (58.5) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 1, including Florida vs. Miami and Arizona vs. Hawaii on Aug. 24, and is calling for a major upset that will have a conference title contender in a huge hole to start the season. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which big favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 1 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Miami (Fla.) at Florida (-7.5, 47)

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-35.5, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-34.5, 58)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13.5, 57)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+15, 73.5)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-34.5, 58.5)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+17.5, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53.5)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+20.5, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+3, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3, 57)

New Mexico State at Washingon State (-31.5, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)