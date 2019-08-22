College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, North Carolina

A Sunshine State battle between No. 8 Florida (-7.5) and Miami (Fla). kicks off the 2019 college football schedule on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET. That's followed by Arizona at Hawaii on CBS Sports Network later that evening, a game in which the visiting Wildcats are 11-point favorites in the latest 2019 college football odds. That two-game appetizer sets up a full Week 1 college football schedule beginning on Thursday, Aug. 28. The latest Week 1 college football odds show No. 1 Clemson as a 35.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, No. 2 Alabama at -34.5 against Duke and No. 3 Georgia going off at -20.5 against SEC East foe Vanderbilt in Nashville. Whether you're thinking about making college football predictions on one of those games or looking further down the board, a little unbiased advice can go a long way. Before you head to the window, see the Week 1 college football picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: North Carolina (+7.5) covers against South Carolina in Mack Brown's debut for the Tar Heels.

South Carolina features one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation with Jake Bentley beginning his fourth season under center. But his completion percentage has gone in the wrong direction every year, and he'll be without 2018 top receiver Deebo Samuel, who has moved on to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

The model sees value on the Tar Heels, a team looking to make a statement in the first game for Brown, who brings a national title and a 244-122 record as head coach. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, produces over 200 yards of total offense as UNC covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Back UNC staying within the spread against South Carolina as one of your top college football predictions.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-34.5) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign, while running back Najee Harris goes off for close to 150 on the ground. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the over (58.5) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 1, including Florida vs. Miami and Arizona vs. Hawaii on Aug. 24, and is calling for a major upset that will have a conference title contender in a huge hole to start the season.

Miami (Fla.) at Florida (-7.5, 47)

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-35.5, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-34.5, 58)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13.5, 57)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+15, 73.5)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-34.5, 58.5)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+17.5, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53.5)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+20.5, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+3, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3, 57)

New Mexico State at Washingon State (-31.5, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)