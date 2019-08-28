College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Northwestern

College football lines come in all shapes and sizes this week since the action extends from Thursday to Monday, creating a jam-packed Labor Day Weekend of games. The latest Week 1 college football odds show No. 11 Oregon as a 3.5-point underdog to No. 16 Auburn even though the Ducks have a major experience edge at quarterback with Justin Herbert going up against freshman Bo Nix, who is set to make his debut for the Tigers at this neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. Elsewhere, Florida State (-5.5) looks to get back on track after a disastrous 5-7 campaign in 2018, but it won't be easy against No. 22 Boise State in a game played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Whether you're eyeing one of the marquee showdowns this week or looking for college football predictions for a less significant game like Eastern Michigan vs. Coastal Carolina, be sure to see the Week 1 college football picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Northwestern (+6.5) stays within the spread on the road against Stanford in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

The model has the Cardinal winning straight-up, but projects this game to be closer than the odds would indicate because Northwestern should also get a landmark performance from quarterback Hunter Johnson. He was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2017 recruiting class when he signed with Clemson. With Trevor Lawrence in firm command of that job, Johnson transferred to Northwestern in 2018 and is set to make his debut after sitting out last year.

SportsLine's model has the Wildcats covering in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (47) hits over 60 percent of the time in this battle of teams that finished in the top half of their respective conferences in scoring defense in 2018.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-35) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign. And even with running back Najee Harris reportedly suspended for the first half, Alabama rushes for well over 100 yards as a team. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the Over (57) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-36, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-33.5, 57.5)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13, 57.5)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+15, 74)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27.5, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-35, 57)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+17.5, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+21, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+2.5, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3.5, 55.5)

New Mexico State at Washington State (-32, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)