College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Texas

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will begin their quest to win their second consecutive national championship on Thursday night against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to kick off the full Week 1 college football schedule. The latest Week 1 college football odds show No. 1 Clemson, led by Heisman contender Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, going off as 36-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets. The all-ACC matchup kicks-off from Clemson Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. ET and features one of the largest college football lines of the week. Elsewhere in the ACC, David Cutcliffe and the Duke Blue Devils will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who will enter Saturday's SEC-ACC showdown as 35-point favorites. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech (-3.5) and Boston College square off in an early-season conference battle on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks for these games or any others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated college football predictions. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 1 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Texas (-20.5) covers a nearly three-touchdown spread at home against Louisiana Tech in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

Texas went 10-4 in 2018 and shocked many in the college football world by beating Georgia 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns are led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who threw for 3,292 yards and 25 touchdowns a season ago. Ehlinger also proved to be a major threat running the ball for Texas, finishing the 2018 season with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Texas is 18-0 in its last 18 games against Conference USA opponents, and SportsLine's model is projecting the Longhorns to earn another easy victory on Saturday. Led by almost 300 passing yards from Ehlinger and 99 yards from wide receiver Collin Johnson, Texas covers in over 50 percent of simulations in a defensive battle that goes under (55) almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-34.5) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign, while running back Najee Harris goes off for close to 150 on the ground. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the over (58.5) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 1, including Florida vs. Miami and Arizona vs. Hawaii on Aug. 24, and is calling for a major upset that will have a conference title contender in a huge hole to start the season. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which big favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 1 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-36, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-33.5, 57.5)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13, 57.5)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+15, 74)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27.5, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-35, 58)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+17.5, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+21, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+2.5, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3.5, 55.5)

New Mexico State at Washington State (-32, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)