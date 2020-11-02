College football bettors have a loaded week of action to look forward to as the Week 10 college football schedule approaches. The MAC opens play on Wednesday with six games. There are two games on Thursday and three on Friday, with a trio of ranked teams -- No. 9 BYU, No. 11 Miami (FL) and No. 21 Boise State all taking the field that day. Saturday's schedule is highlighted by the return of the Pac-12 as well as a massive showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame.

With Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19) ruled out, the Week 10 college football odds from William Hill list the Tigers as 6.5-point favorites. Where is the best value for Week 10 college football bets? Before making any Week 10 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on all top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 10 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 10 college football predictions

One of the top Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 23 Michigan (-3.5) wins and covers at No. 13 Indiana in an important Big Ten matchup at noon ET on Saturday. The Wolverines blasted Minnesota 49-24 in their first game but fell 27-24 against rival Michigan State last week.

The model, however, sees great value in the Wolverines in a bounce-back spot against an Indiana squad that might be overvalued after its 2-0 start. The road team is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these squads. Michigan has also won 24 straight against the Hoosiers and has won by double-digits in the past two meetings. SportsLine's model is calling for 250 passing yards and two touchdowns from Michigan quarterback Joe Milton as the Wolverines cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 10 college football predictions from the model: South Carolina (+7.5) keeps it within the spread against No. 7 Texas A&M in a 7 p.m. ET Saturday matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium. Despite their 2-3 overall mark, the Gamecocks have been solid against the spread this season, posting a 3-1-1 ATS record. Coming off a bye week, the model likes that trend to continue against a Texas A&M squad that is just 2-3 against the spread.

The Aggies are 6-0 against the Gamecocks since coming into the SEC, but three of those wins have come by just one score. The model predicts that Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond will be held under two touchdown passes, while South Carolina running back Kevin Harris rushes for over 70 yards and a score as the Gamecocks keep it within the spread well over 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 10 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame as well as every other Week 10 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Pac-12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which Pac-12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 10 college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,100 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 10 college football odds (via William Hill)

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (-6.5)

Western Michigan at Akron (+17)

Ball State at Miami (OH) (-3)

Ohio at Central Michigan (pick'em)

Buffalo at Northern Illinois (+10)

Bowling Green at Toledo (-20.5)

Thursday, Nov. 5

Utah State at Nevada (-14.5)

Wyoming at Colorado State (+3.5)



Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State (+9.5)

San Jose State at San Diego State (-9.5)

BYU at Boise State (+2.5)

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army (-6.5)

North Carolina at Duke (+10)

Nebraska at Northwestern (-4)

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-14.5)

West Virginia at Texas (-7)

Michigan State at Iowa (-7)

Michigan at Indiana (+3.5)

Arizona State at USC (-10.5)

South Florida at Memphis (-17.5)

Boston College at Syracuse (+14)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-38)

Maryland at Penn State (-25)

Florida at Georgia (-4.5)

Houston at Cincinnati (-11.5)

Pittsburgh at Florida State (+1)

Arizona at Utah (-14)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+10.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-13.5)

UCLA at Colorado (+5.5)

Texas A&M at South Carolina (+7.5)

Tennessee at Arkansas (+1.5)

Stanford at Oregon (-11.5)

Clemson at Notre Dame (+6.5)

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina (-16.5)

Louisville at Virginia (-2.5)

Washington at California (+1)

Washington State at Oregon State (+2.5)