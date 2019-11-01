College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Kansas State, Army

No. 7 Oregon and USC are still in control of their respective Pac-12 divisions, but Saturday's meeting between the Ducks and Trojans will alter the fate of one of the teams. If you believe the current Week 10 college football odds, Oregon and Southern Cal are in for a nail-biter, as the Ducks are now favored by four after the line opened at 4.5. Both teams have covered four times this season. Also on Saturday, Florida and Georgia, both ranked in the top 10, square off in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs are favored by six, up sharply from an open of 4.5, according to the latest college football lines. Which college football spreads should you attack on Saturday? And which college football bets will land you in hot water? Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks, listen to the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. It also called Auburn (+10.5) easily staying within the spread against LSU in a 23-20 final in the biggest game of Week 9. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 10 of the college football schedule.

One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 22 Kansas State (-5.5) covers in its rivalry matchup against Kansas.

The Wildcats shook up the College Football Playoff picture by taking down then-No. 5 Oklahoma over the weekend. They'll have to stay focused, however, as they now take on in-state rival Kansas, a team showing significant improvement under first-year head coach Les Miles.

The model is calling for Kansas State, a team that ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (21.9 points per game), to hold Kansas to 21 points, while KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson accounts for over 200 yards of total offense as the Wildcats cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (54.5) has a ton of value as well because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 10 college football predictions from the model: Army (+16) covers as a road underdog against Air Force.

Army may be 3-5, but the Black Knights have been competitive in every loss, falling by an average of 6.6 points per game. Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has amassed 831 yards of total offense (including 379 rushing yards, which is second on the team) and nine touchdowns this season. Army has also won five of its last six games against Mountain West opponents.

The model projects that Hopkins piles up over 150 yards of total offense and scores twice as the Black Knights cover the spread over 70 percent of the time. It also says the over (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 10, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest Week 10 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

Michigan at Maryland (+21.5, 55.5)

Boston College at Syracuse (-3, 60)

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-17.5, 58)

Kansas State at Kansas (+5.5, 54.5)

Army at Air Force (-16, 45.5)

Georgia vs. Florida (+6, 45)

TCU at Oklahoma State (-2.5, 59)

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-3, 49)

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (+7.5, 43)

Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7.5, 58.5)

Utah at Washington (+3, 47.5)

Oregon State at Arizona (-5.5, 71.5)

Northwestern at Indiana (-10.5, 43.5)

UAB at Tennessee (-12.5, 48.5)

Ole Miss at Auburn (-19.5, 53.5)

Virginia at North Carolina (-2, 47)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-15, 51.5)

SMU at Memphis (-6, 71.5)

Oregon at USC (+4, 62.5)