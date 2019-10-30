College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Kansas State, Houston

As we enter Week 10 of the 2019 college football schedule, there are only seven unbeaten Power Five teams remaining. However, with four of the top five teams in the country on byes and No. 4 Clemson taking on FCS-level Wofford, all eyes will be on a pair of one-loss teams looking to get back into the College Football Playoff picture as No. 6 Florida takes on No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs are favored by 4.5, with the total at 48 in the latest Week 10 college football odds. Meanwhile, No. 16 Notre Dame will look to shift its focus after being knocked out of the College Football Playoff picture last week by Michigan. The Irish take on Virginia Tech at home and are favored by 17.5, one of the largest college football spreads involving a ranked team. College football odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach and blustery fall weather forecasts become clearer. Before you make your Week 10 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. It also called Auburn (+10.5) easily staying within the spread against LSU in a 23-20 final in the biggest game of Week 9. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 10 of the college football schedule.

One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 22 Kansas State (-6.5) covers in its rivalry matchup against Kansas.

The Wildcats shook up the College Football Playoff picture by taking down then-No. 5 Oklahoma over the weekend. They'll have to stay focused, however, as they now take on in-state rival Kansas, a team showing significant improvement under first-year head coach Les Miles.

The model is calling for Kansas State, a team that ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (21.9 points per game), to hold Kansas to 21 points, while KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson accounts for over 200 yards of total offense as the Wildcats cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (57.5) has a ton of value as well because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 10 college football predictions from the model: Houston covers as a 23.5-point road underdog at UCF.

After winning 25 games the past two seasons and representing the Group of Five in the New Year's Six games the last two years, Central Florida has ground to make up after two losses by a combined four points. However, a susceptible defense that can be attacked through the air might make 23.5 points a stretch against a capable Houston offense.

The Cougars put up 510 yards against No. 15 SMU last week as Clayton Tune threw for 407 yards and Mulbah Car had 136 more on 18 carries. Marquez Stevenson is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the conference and is coming off a five-catch, 211-yard performance with a pair of touchdowns. With Tune starting to find his rhythm as D'Eriq King's replacement, the model says Houston covers in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 10, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest Week 10 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (-16.5, 47.5)

West Virginia at Baylor (-17.5, 56)

Navy at Connecticut (+26.5, 52)

Michigan at Maryland (+18.5, 56)

Boston College at Syracuse (-2.5, 58.5)

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-17.5, 58)

Kansas State at Kansas (+6.5, 57.5)

Army at Air Force (-14.5, 45)

Georgia vs. Florida (+4, 48)

TCU at Oklahoma State (-3.5, 63)

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-5.5)

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (+7.5, 46)

Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7.5, 56)

Utah at Washington (+3.5, 47.5)

Oregon State at Arizona (-5.5, 73)

Northwestern at Indiana (-11.5, 45.5)

UAB at Tennessee (-9.5, 47.5)

Ole Miss at Auburn (-18.5, 54.5)

Virginia at North Carolina (-2.5, 46.5)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-14.5, 52)

SMU at Memphis (-3.5, 68.5)

Oregon at USC (+4.5, 60.5)