College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Kansas State, Ole Miss

Upsets are continuing to pile up this college football season as Wisconsin, Georgia and Oklahoma, all undefeated and ranked in the top-six at the time, have gone down to double-digit underdogs in the past few weeks. Will there be another stunner in store during the Week 10 college football schedule? The latest Week 10 college football odds list No. 14 Michigan as an 18.5-point favorite over Maryland, while No. 11 Auburn is laying 18.5 points against Ole Miss. No. 16 Notre Dame, meanwhile, is favored by 17.5 points, according to the latest Week 10 college football lines, one of the largest college football lines of the week involving a ranked team.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. It also called Auburn (+10.5) easily staying within the spread against LSU in a 23-20 final in the biggest game of Week 9.

One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 22 Kansas State (-6.5) covers in its rivalry matchup against Kansas.

The Wildcats shook up the College Football Playoff picture by taking down then-No. 5 Oklahoma over the weekend. They'll have to stay focused, however, as they now take on in-state rival Kansas, a team showing significant improvement under first-year head coach Les Miles.

The model is calling for Kansas State, a team that ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (21.9 points per game), to hold Kansas to 21 points, while KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson accounts for over 200 yards of total offense as the Wildcats cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (57.5) has a ton of value as well because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 10 college football predictions from the model: Ole Miss stays within the spread as an 18.5-point underdog against No. 11 Auburn. The Tigers are coming off a hard-fought loss against LSU, while Ole Miss had a bye in Week 9.

This could be a letdown spot for Auburn coming off an emotional LSU game with No. 8 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama coming up on the November schedule. The model says the spread is too big on this SEC West matchup as the Rebels stay within it more than 60 percent of the time, while the under (54.5) hits in more than 70 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 10, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia.

Week 10 college football odds:

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (-16.5, 47.5)

West Virginia at Baylor (-17.5, 56)

Navy at Connecticut (+26.5, 52)

Michigan at Maryland (+18.5, 56)

Boston College at Syracuse (-2.5, 58.5)

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-17.5, 58)

Kansas State at Kansas (+6.5, 57.5)

Army at Air Force (-14.5, 45)

Georgia vs. Florida (+4, 48)

TCU at Oklahoma State (-3.5, 63)

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-5.5)

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (+7.5, 46)

Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7.5, 56)

Utah at Washington (+3.5, 47.5)

Oregon State at Arizona (-5.5, 73)

Northwestern at Indiana (-11.5, 45.5)

UAB at Tennessee (-9.5, 47.5)

Ole Miss at Auburn (-18.5, 54.5)

Virginia at North Carolina (-2.5, 46.5)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-14.5, 52)

SMU at Memphis (-3.5, 68.5)

Oregon at USC (+4.5, 60.5)