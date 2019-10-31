College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Kansas State, Purdue

One of the most surprising teams in college football this season has been SMU, as former Cal head coach Sonny Dykes has led the Mustangs to an 8-0 start on the season. The Mustangs are one of just nine unbeaten teams remaining in Division I football and on Saturday they'll face their biggest test to date when they travel to take on No. 24 Memphis in a critical AAC matchup that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are actually listed as six-point home favorites in the latest Week 10 college football odds and the total is 71.5. At over 70 points, the total is one of the highest college football lines of the week. Meanwhile, No. 7 Oregon has a critical matchup of its own in the Pac-12 as the Ducks visit USC. The Ducks are 4.5-point favorites in that game, one of the tightest college football spreads of the week. But before you make any college football predictions this weekend, see the latest Week 10 college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. It also called Auburn (+10.5) easily staying within the spread against LSU in a 23-20 final in the biggest game of Week 9. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 10 of the college football schedule.

One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 22 Kansas State (-6) covers in its rivalry matchup against Kansas.

The Wildcats shook up the College Football Playoff picture by taking down then-No. 5 Oklahoma over the weekend. They'll have to stay focused, however, as they now take on in-state rival Kansas, a team showing significant improvement under first-year head coach Les Miles.

The model is calling for Kansas State, a team that ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (21.9 points per game), to hold Kansas to 21 points, while KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson accounts for over 200 yards of total offense as the Wildcats cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (54.5) has a ton of value as well because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 10 college football predictions from the model: Purdue covers as a 3.5-point home underdog against Nebraska on Saturday in a noon ET kickoff. The Boilermakers have had a tough season, with injuries suffered by star wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) and quarterback Elijah Sindelar (collarbone) slowing down Jeff Brohn's offense. However, Purdue's defense is coming off a strong performance in which it allowed only 268 total yards in a loss to Illinois. Plus, Nebraska's offense has struggled at times, with four games this season in which the Huskers failed to gain 320 yards.

And there's potential for Moore to return this week. That would be an enormous boost against a Nebraska defense that gave up 351 yards through the air against Indiana a week ago. The model projects that if Moore plays, he contributes over 70 yards receiving and a score, lifting Purdue to a cover in more than 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 10, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest Week 10 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (-15, 44.5)

West Virginia at Baylor (-18.5, 57.5)

Navy at Connecticut (+27, 55)

Michigan at Maryland (+21, 55.5)

Boston College at Syracuse (-3.5, 60)

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-17.5, 58)

Kansas State at Kansas (+6, 54.5)

Army at Air Force (-16, 45.5)

Georgia vs. Florida (+6.5, 44.5)

TCU at Oklahoma State (-3, 59.5)

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-3, 47)

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (+7.5, 43)

Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7.5, 58.5)

Utah at Washington (+3.5, 47.5)

Oregon State at Arizona (-5.5, 71.5)

Northwestern at Indiana (-11, 43.5)

UAB at Tennessee (-12, 48)

Ole Miss at Auburn (-19.5, 52.5)

Virginia at North Carolina (-2.5, 47)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-15, 51.5)

SMU at Memphis (-6, 71.5)

Oregon at USC (+4.5, 62.5)