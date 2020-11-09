The Week 11 college football schedule features at least one game each day starting on Tuesday as every FBS conference is set to take the field for the second consecutive week. Three MAC games unfold on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Boise State vs. Colorado State is a stand-alone game on Thursday. Friday has three games, with one featuring a top-10 team as No. 7 Cincinnati hosts East Carolina.

The Week 11 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Bearcats at -27 in that matchup. Where are the best values in the college football lines for those games as well as Saturday's schedule? Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on all top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 11 college football predictions

One of the top Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 3 Ohio State (-25.5 at William Hill) covers on the road against Maryland in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes are 3-0 overall and have already covered two double-digit lines this season. Maryland has bounced back nicely from an embarrassing 43-3 loss to Northwestern to open the season as the Terrapins have upset Minnesota and Penn State in consecutive weeks.

But SportsLine's model doesn't see Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins keeping it close against the loaded Buckeyes. The model expects Justin Fields to throw for well over 300 yards and almost four touchdowns as the Buckeyes cover in more than 60 percent of simulations. The under (72.5) also has plenty of value since the simulations are calling for just 62 total points in this matchup.

Another one of the top Week 11 college football predictions from the model: Mississippi State (+14.5) keeps it within the spread when the Bulldogs host No. 24 Auburn at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Bulldogs got back in the win column last week by knocking off Vanderbilt 24-17. MSU freshman quarterback Will Rogers was extremely efficient, completing 35 of 46 passes for 226 yards and a score.

Auburn, meanwhile, has won three of its last four and was off last week. But the Tigers haven't blown many teams out this year. In fact, Auburn has just one win by more than two scores. With the line moving past 14 points, SportsLine model is calling for the Bulldogs to keep it within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 11 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Week 11 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 11 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,100 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 11 college football odds (via William Hill)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio (-26.5)

Kent State at Bowling Green (+19)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Eastern Michigan at Ball State (+10.5)

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (+7)

Toledo at Western Michigan (+1)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Colorado State at Boise State (-13)

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota (+2.5)

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-27)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Penn State at Nebraska (+3)

Notre Dame at Boston College (+13)

Ohio State at Maryland (+25.5)

USC at Arizona (+13.5)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-1.5)

Auburn at Mississippi State (+14.5)

Alabama at LSU (+24)

Arkansas at Florida (-16.5)

Oregon at Washington State (+7.5)

Oregon State at Washington (-12.5)