No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State saw their scheduled games on Saturday scratched due to COVID-19 concerns, while No. 4 Clemson has a bye. That leaves a lot of the spotlight on No. 2 Notre Dame as the Irish get set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Boston College on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are listed as 13.5-point favorites with the over-under for total points listed at 50 in the Week 11 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

No. 6 Florida, meanwhile, will host Arkansas on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff and the Gators are 17-point favorites in the Week 11 college football lines. Should you back those College Football Playoff contenders or are there better targets for Week 11 college football bets? Before making any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on all top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 11 college football predictions

One of the top Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Florida (-17) covers at home against Arkansas in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Gators are coming off an impressive 44-28 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. Quarterback Kyle Trask put on a show against the Bulldogs, completing 30 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, Trask has thrown for 1,815 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Trask and the Gators are averaging 42.4 points per game this season and they've dominated the Razorbacks over the years. In fact, Florida is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against Arkansas, and the Gators have covered the spread in eight of those contests. Arkansas, meanwhile, has struggled mightily on the road, winning just one of its last 12 road games. SportsLine's model is predicting that Trask will throw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Gators hang 41 points on the Razorbacks, resulting in Florida covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 predictions from the model: No. 10 Indiana covers comfortably as a seven-point road favorite against Michigan State in a noon ET kickoff from Spartan Stadium. The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant 38-21 victory at home over Michigan last week and they've been using an opportunistic defense to spur one of the most surprising starts so far to the 2020 season.

The Hoosiers have already force eight turnovers in three games and junior defensive back Jaylin Williams has led the way with three interceptions. Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is averaging just 6.7 yards per pass attempt, but he's done a solid job of managing games and protecting the football with seven touchdowns and just one interception.

The model predicts that Penix throws for well over 225 yards and averages nearly two touchdown passes in its simulations. Meanwhile, the defense forces close to three more turnovers on average to help the Hoosiers cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (52) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 11 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Week 11 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 11 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,900 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 11 college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota (+3.5)

Latest Odds: Hawkeyes -3.5 Bet Now

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-27.5)

Latest Odds: Bearcats -27.5 Bet Now

Florida Atlantic at FIU (+9.5)

Latest Odds: Panthers +9.5 Bet Now

Saturday, Nov. 14

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (-2)

Latest Odds: Hurricanes +2 Bet Now

Coastal Carolina at Troy (+10.5)

Penn State at Nebraska (+3)

Latest Odds: Cornhuskers +3 Bet Now

Indiana at Michigan State (+7)

Latest Odds: Hoosiers -7 Bet Now

Notre Dame at Boston College (+13.5)

Latest Odds: Fighting Irish -13.5 Bet Now

USC at Arizona (+14)

Latest Odds: Trojans -14 Bet Now

Baylor at Texas Tech (-1)

Latest Odds: Bears -1.5 Bet Now

Arkansas at Florida (-17.5)

Latest Odds: Gators -17 Bet Now

Oregon at Washington State (+10)

Latest Odds: Ducks -10 Bet Now

South Carolina at Ole Miss (-11)

Latest Odds: Gamecocks +11.5 Bet Now

Wisconsin at Michigan (+4.5)

Latest Odds: Wolverines +4.5 Bet Now

Oregon State at Washington (-12.5)