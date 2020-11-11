Several top-25 teams will be on the road this week as part of the Week 11 college football schedule. No. 9 Miami (FL) is playing at Virginia Tech and it is actually the unranked Hokies that are favored by two points in the latest Week 11 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the ACC, No. 2 Notre Dame goes to Boston College (+13.5).

And in the Big Ten, the latest Week 11 college football spreads show No. 23 Northwestern at -2.5 at Purdue, while No. 10 Indiana is -7.5 at Michigan State. Should you target those contenders in your Week 11 college football bets or are there other lines with more value? Before making any Week 11 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on all top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 11 college football predictions

One of the top Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Florida (-17.5) covers at home against Arkansas in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Gators are coming off an impressive 44-28 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. Quarterback Kyle Trask put on a show against the Bulldogs, completing 30 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, Trask has thrown for 1,815 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Trask and the Gators are averaging 42.4 points per game this season and they've dominated the Razorbacks over the years. In fact, Florida is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against Arkansas, and the Gators have covered the spread in eight of those contests. Arkansas, meanwhile, has struggled mightily on the road, winning just one of its last 12 road games. SportsLine's model is predicting that Trask will throw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Gators hang 41 points on the Razorbacks, resulting in Florida covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 predictions from the model: No. 20 USC (-14) covers on the road against Arizona in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff in the Pac-12. The Trojans pulled off a stunning comeback against Arizona State last week, scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:52 to win 28-27 in their opener. Arizona, meanwhile, had its opener against Utah cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns for the Utes.

The Wildcats were 4-8 last season and Kevin Sumlin again has his work cut out. Arizona ranked 118th in the nation in scoring defense (35.8 points per game) last year and the Wildcats also need to replace leading passer Khalil Tate and leading rusher J.J. Taylor. SportsLine's model shows USC quarterback Kedon Slovis throwing for well over 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 11 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Week 11 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 11 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,900 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 11 college football odds (via William Hill)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Eastern Michigan at Ball State (+10.5)

Latest Odds: Eagles +8.5 Bet Now

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (+7)

Latest Odds: Chippewas -7.5 Bet Now

Toledo at Western Michigan (+1)

Latest Odds: Broncos -2 Bet Now

Thursday, Nov. 12

Colorado State at Boise State (-13)

Latest Odds: Broncos -14 Bet Now

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota (+2.5)

Latest Odds: Golden Gophers +3.5 Bet Now

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-27)

Latest Odds: Bearcats -27.5 Bet Now

Florida Atlantic at Florida International (+8.5)

Latest Odds: Panthers +8.5 Bet Now

Saturday, Nov. 14

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Latest Odds: Hurricanes +2 Bet Now

Penn State at Nebraska (+3)

Latest Odds: Cornhuskers +3 Bet Now

Notre Dame at Boston College (+13)

Latest Odds: Fighting Irish -13.5 Bet Now

USC at Arizona (+13.5)

Latest Odds: Trojans -14 Bet Now

Baylor at Texas Tech (-1.5)

Latest Odds: Bears +1.5 Bet Now

Arkansas at Florida (-17.5)

Latest Odds: Gators -17.5 Bet Now

Oregon at Washington State (+7.5)

Latest Odds: Ducks -10 Bet Now

Oregon State at Washington (-12.5)