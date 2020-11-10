As the Week 11 college football schedule approaches, the College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape. No. 2 Notre Dame is in great shape if it can win out, and the Irish are 13-point favorites at Boston College in the latest Week 11 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook. No. 3 Ohio State has won each game by double digits during its 3-0 start and the Buckeyes are -25 at Maryland this week.

Top Week 11 college football predictions

One of the top Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 3 Ohio State (-25 at William Hill) covers on the road against Maryland in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes are 3-0 overall and have already covered two double-digit lines this season. Maryland has bounced back nicely from an embarrassing 43-3 loss to Northwestern to open the season as the Terrapins have upset Minnesota and Penn State in consecutive weeks.

But SportsLine's model doesn't see Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins keeping it close against the loaded Buckeyes. The model expects Justin Fields to throw for well over 300 yards and almost four touchdowns as the Buckeyes cover in more than 60 percent of simulations. The under (72.5) also has plenty of value since the simulations are calling for just 62 total points in this matchup.

Another one of the top Week 11 college football predictions from the model: No. 6 Florida (-17.5) covers at home against Arkansas in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Gators are trying to make their case to the playoff committee as a one-loss team. They appear to be on a collision course with Alabama in the SEC title game, but need to take care of business the next few weeks.

Arkansas has been tough, winning two of its last three and covering in all six games this year. But the model projects Florida's offense to pile up over 40 points in this one. The simulations say Florida quarterback Kyle Trask throws for 300 yards, while the Gators have a great chance to intercept Feleipe Franks, a transfer from Florida who is now at Arkansas, twice. Florida wins by more than 20 points and covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

Week 11 college football odds (via William Hill)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio (-26.5)

Kent State at Bowling Green (+19)

Miami (OH) at Buffalo (-9.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Eastern Michigan at Ball State (+10.5)

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (+7)

Toledo at Western Michigan (+1)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Colorado State at Boise State (-13)

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota (+2.5)

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-27)

Florida Atlantic at Florida International (+8.5)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Penn State at Nebraska (+3)

Notre Dame at Boston College (+13)

Ohio State at Maryland (+25)

USC at Arizona (+13.5)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-1.5)

Texas A&M at Tennessee (+8)

Alabama at LSU (+24)

Arkansas at Florida (-17.5)

Oregon at Washington State (+7.5)

Oregon State at Washington (-12.5)