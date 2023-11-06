The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will return home following a successful two-game road trip when they host Michigan State on Saturday night during the Week 11 college football schedule. Ohio State has won all nine of its games this season, including a 36-16 win at Rutgers last week. The Buckeyes are 31.5-point favorites against the Spartans in the latest Week 11 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you include them in your Week 11 college football bets?

There are five top-25 matchups on this week's schedule, including No. 2 Georgia (-11) vs. No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday night. Some of the other important Week 11 college football spreads are No. 5 Washington (-9) vs. No. 18 Utah and No. 11 Penn State (+4.5) vs. No. 3 Michigan. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 4 Florida State (-14.5) easily covers against Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Florida State continues to cruise through the ACC, sitting one game ahead of Louisville with a perfect record atop the standings. The Seminoles officially booked their spot in the ACC title game with a 24-7 win at Pittsburgh last week, finishing the game on a 17-0 run.

Senior quarterback Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,469 yards, 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions, accounting for three of those touchdowns at Wake Forest two weeks ago. Miami has lost three of its last five games, including a 20-6 loss at NC State last week. SportsLine's model is predicting another big loss for the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon, as Florida State is covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 2 Georgia (-11) makes a statement with a blowout win against No. 10 Ole Miss in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bulldogs were forced to settle for three field goals in their 30-21 win over Missouri last week, which ultimately kept them from covering the spread. However, they had won their previous three games by at least 17 points, easily covering in dominant performances against Kentucky and Florida.

They are riding a 26-game winning streak coming into this matchup, and some of their best showings have come in their biggest games this season. Ole Miss had its worst performance when it traveled to Alabama in September, and it is coming off a nail-biting win over Texas A&M last week. The Rebels have not proven they can hang with a team like Georgia, which is why the Bulldogs are covering well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan (-3.5, 56.5)

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois (-10, 43)

Ohio vs. Buffalo (+7, 44)

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green vs. Kent State (+8, 41)

Akron vs. Miami(OH) (-17, 43.5)

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo (-19, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia vs. Louisville (-20, 51.5)

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana (-12, 53.5)

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas vs. SMU (-16.5, 67.5)

Wyoming vs. UNLV (-4.5, 51.5)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+10.5, 49)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 44.5)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-3.5, 61)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 55)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 64)

Utah vs. Washington (-9, 54.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11,59)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-12.5, 58)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-13.5, 63.5)

Texas vs. TCU (+10, 53)

USC vs. Oregon (-15, 73.5)