No. 3 Michigan's dominant season continued with a 41-13 win over Purdue last week, putting the Wolverines at 9-0 heading into the Week 11 college football schedule. They have won every game by at least 24 points, but they have not faced a ranked opponent. That will change on Saturday when they travel to No. 11 Penn State for a Big Ten East showdown that has huge College Football Playoff implications. Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Week 11 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

Elsewhere in the Week 11 college football spreads, No. 8 Alabama is a 10.5-point road favorite at Kentucky. The Crimson Tide are riding a seven-game winning streak, but should you include them in your Week 11 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 4 Florida State (-14.5) easily covers against Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Miami got off to a 4-0 start this season, but its campaign has been unraveling ever since a late coaching blunder led to a 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes have only covered the spread once in their last five games, falling to NC State in a 20-6 final last week.

Florida State, meanwhile, has won all nine of its games this season, covering the spread in 10 of its last 15 contests dating back to last year. The Seminoles have won four straight games by at least 17 points, so they are used to winning games comfortably. Their high-powered offense is led by senior quarterback Jordan Travis, and the model has him finishing with more than 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in its latest simulations, which is one reason why FSU is covering the spread well over 60% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 2 Georgia (-11) makes a statement with a blowout win against No. 10 Ole Miss in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. Ole Miss scored 71 total points in its last two games, but its offense has not been nearly as good on the road. The Rebels finished with a combined 38 points in road games at Auburn and Alabama earlier this season, and they are facing an elite Georgia defense on Saturday.

Georgia extended its winning streak to 26 games with a 30-21 win over then-No. 14 Missouri last week, as its defense came up with a pair of timely interceptions late in the game. The Bulldogs racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense, and the final score would have been more lopsided if not for a trio of red-zone field goals. SportsLine's model expects this to be a more convincing victory for the Bulldogs, who are covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green vs. Kent State (+10, 40.5)

Akron vs. Miami (OH) (-18, 39.5)

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo (-19.5, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia vs. Louisville (-20, 50.5)

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana (-12, 53.5)

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas vs. SMU (-17, 68.5)

Wyoming vs. UNLV (-5.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+10.5, 49)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 44.5)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-3.5, 61)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 55)

Missouri vs. Tennessee (-1, 58.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 64)

Utah vs. Washington (-9, 54.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11,59)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-12.5, 58)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-13.5, 63.5)

Texas vs. TCU (+10, 53)

USC vs. Oregon (-15, 73.5)