Air Force has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 college football season. After knocking off Baylor in a bowl game to complete a 10-3 season last year, Air Force won its first eight games this season, climbing up to No. 25 in the country. But Air Force suffered a surprising 23-3 loss to Army as 18.5-point favorites last week, shattering hopes of an undefeated season and potentially playing in a marquee bowl game. The Falcons return to the field this weekend, traveling to play Hawaii on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET in the final game of the Week 11 college football schedule.

Air Force is a 19-point favorite over Hawaii in the latest Week 11 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus. Will the Falcons rebound from last weekend's tough outcome and prove to be a team to include in Week 11 college football bets, and what other teams should you fade or back this weekend? Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 4 Florida State (-14) easily covers against Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. FSU (9-0) is one of seven undefeated teams in the AP Top 25 and is coming off a 24-7 win at Pittsburgh last weekend. The Seminoles are 6-3 against the spread this season, including covering the number in three of their last four games.

Miami has dropped three of its last five games, including losing 20-6 to NC State last weekend. The Hurricanes are 1-4 ATS over that span. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is coming off his second straight game with at least 350 passing yards, throwing for 360 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh last week. The model projects Travis to record more than 300 total yards for the fourth straight week while finding the end zone three times as a major reason why Florida State is covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 2 Georgia (-11) makes a statement with a blowout win against No. 9 Ole Miss in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bulldogs have dominated this series over the years, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Rebels. Georgia has also reeled off 20 consecutive victories at home, which doesn't bode well for Ole Miss.

Georgia enters Saturday's SEC showdown ranked 10th in scoring offense, averaging 39.3 points per game. The Bulldogs are led offensively by quarterback Carson Beck, who's thrown for 2,716 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, Georgia is giving up just 15.44 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. SportsLine's model projects Georgia's defense will hold Ole Miss to just 19 points on Saturday, a big reason why the Bulldogs cover the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 11, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

See full Week 11 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas vs. SMU (-17, 66.5)

Wyoming vs. UNLV (-4.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+10.5, 49)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 44.5)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-3.5, 61)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 55)

Missouri vs. Tennessee (-1, 58.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 64)

Utah vs. Washington (-9, 54.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11,59)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-12.5, 58)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-13.5, 63.5)

Texas vs. TCU (+10, 53)

USC vs. Oregon (-15, 73.5)