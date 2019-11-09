College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 11: Proven computer model loving Penn State, Baylor

While most of the public will be focused on matchups like No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Alabama (-6) and No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 17 Minnesota (+6.5), the Week 11 college football odds board is loaded with potentially exploitable lines. Massachusetts, for example, has been one of the nation's worst teams against the spread at 1-7. Can the Minutemen, who are going off as 34.5-point underdogs, reverse that betting trend against Army (3-6)? At almost five touchdowns, it's one of the largest college football lines of the week. With Week 11 college football spreads coming in all sizes and dozens of games to analyze, you'll want qualified advice before making the call on your own Week 11 college football picks. So before analyzing all the Week 11 college football odds, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 13 Minnesota in a matchup of undefeated Big Ten teams that could be a preview of the conference title game.

Minnesota has been strong against the spread this season as P.J. Fleck's squad has posted a 5-1-1 mark. But Penn State has been perfect against the number on the road (3-0) and has already recorded quality wins over teams like Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State, whereas the Golden Gophers have yet to play a ranked team. The model is calling for a double-digit victory for the Nittany Lions as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (47.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 11 college football predictions from the model: No. 12 Baylor (-2.5) covers on the road at TCU.

The Bears are one of seven remaining unbeaten Power Five teams, and that number is guaranteed to be cut to at least five since LSU plays Alabama and Penn State faces Minnesota. Nevertheless, the Bears didn't get much respect in the College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 12 despite their 8-0 record.

They'll be looking to win with style points to set up a blockbuster matchup against No. 9 Oklahoma next week that should have massive implications on the Big 12 standings. The Bears, who are 4-3 against the spread this season and 2-1 against the number on the road, cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (48) hits 60 percent of the time.

UCF at Tulsa (+17, 69.5)

Washington at Oregon State (+10, 65)

Florida State at Boston College (-2.5, 63)

Texas Tech at West Virginia (+2.5, 60)

Maryland at Ohio State (-43.5, 65)

Penn State at Minnesota (+6.5, 47.5)

Vanderbilt at Florida (-26.5, 49)

Purdue at Northwestern (-2.5, 39.5)

Baylor at TCU (+2.5, 48)

East Carolina at SMU (-21.5, 71)

Georgia Tech at Virginia (-16, 46)

Stanford at Colorado (+3.5, 56)

Louisville at Miami (Fla.) (-6.5, 48.5)

Illinois at Michigan State (-14.5, 45.5)

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (+2, 61.5)

USC at Arizona State (-1.5, 57.5)

LSU at Alabama (-6, 63)

Kansas State at Texas (-7, 57.5)

Iowa at Wisconsin (-9.5, 38)

Appalachian State at South Carolina (-5.5, 51)

Washington State at California (+7.5, 51)

Clemson at NC State (+32.5, 53.5)

Notre Dame at Duke (+8, 51)

Tennessee at Kentucky (-1, 42)

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-14.5, 67.5)