College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 11: Proven computer model loving Penn State, Georgia Tech

While much of the nation's attention will be focused on No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama this week, a pair of Big Ten games at noon ET on Saturday are almost as pivotal. First, Maryland travels to play No. 3 Ohio State in a game that could turn into a duel between Terrapins quarterback Josh Jackson and the Buckeyes' Justin Fields. The Buckeyes are 42.5-point favorites according to the latest college football odds for Week 10. At six touchdowns, it's one of the largest college football lines we'll see all season. Penn State vs. Minnesota could also be a pass-happy shootout between Sean Clifford and Tanner Morgan. Penn State is favored by 6.5 according to the latest college football spreads. The Big Ten also has a third game featuring ranked schools, as No. 18 Iowa visits No. 16 Wisconsin. The rugged Badgers are 9.5-point favorites in the current college football odds. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks for these matchups or any others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 11 of the college football schedule.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 13 Minnesota in a matchup of undefeated Big Ten teams that could be a preview of the conference title game.

Minnesota has been strong against the spread this season as P.J. Fleck's squad has posted a 5-1-1 mark. But Penn State has been perfect against the number on the road (3-0) and has already recorded quality wins over teams like Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State, whereas the Golden Gophers have yet to play a ranked team. The model is calling for a double-digit victory for the Nittany Lions as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (47.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 11 college football predictions from the model: Georgia Tech (+16) covers as a huge road underdog on Saturday when the Yellow Jackets visit Virginia.

Georgia Tech has struggled at times this season, but has also shown signs of improvement under first-year coach Geoff Collins, most recently going on the road and upsetting Miami in overtime. Running back Jordan Mason went for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Hurricanes and leads Georgia Tech with 622 rushing yards on 110 carries and six TDs. Quarterback James Graham has thrown for 728 yards and six TDs.

The model says that Graham throws for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Yellow Jackets, who are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games against the Cavaliers, cover the 16.5 points almost 70 percent of the time.

Kent State at Toledo (-7, 62)

Ball State at Western Michigan (-6.5, 64)

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio (-7, 54.5)

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina (+14, 57.5)

Temple at South Florida (+2, 50.5)

UCF at Tulsa (+16.5, 71)

Washington at Oregon State (+10, 65)

Florida State at Boston College (-2.5, 62)

Texas Tech at West Virginia (+1.5, 59.5)

Maryland at Ohio State (-42.5, 63.5)

Penn State at Minnesota (+6.5, 47.5)

Vanderbilt at Florida (-26, 48.5)

Purdue at Northwestern (-1, 40.5)

Baylor at TCU (+2.5, 51)

East Carolina at SMU (-22.5, 70.5)

Georgia Tech at Virginia (-16, 45)

Stanford at Colorado (+3.5, 54.5)

Louisville at Miami (Fla.) (-6.5, 51.5)

Illinois at Michigan State (-15.5, 45.5)

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (+2.5, 64.5)

USC at Arizona State (-1.5, 56.5)

LSU at Alabama (-6.5, 65)

Kansas State at Texas (-6.5, 58)

Iowa at Wisconsin (-9.5, 38)

Appalachian State at South Carolina (-5, 51)

Washington State at California (+7.5, 51)

Clemson at NC State (+32.5, 53.5)

Notre Dame at Duke (+8, 51.5)

Tennessee at Kentucky (+1, 41.5)

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-14, 67)