College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 11: Proven computer model loving Penn State, Miami

When the College Football Playoff rolls around, Week 11 of the regular season could be looked back at as a turning point for several teams. That's because multiple contenders have potentially make-or-break matchups on Saturday like No. 1 LSU traveling to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on No. 2 Alabama. LSU is a six-point underdog in the latest Week 11 college football odds. LSU enters Saturday's SEC showdown averaging 535.9 yards per game, while Alabama is scoring an average of 48.6. Elsewhere, No. 13 Minnesota (+6.5) will look to make a statement against No. 5 Penn State after cruising past Maryland to stay undefeated. The current Week 11 college football spreads also feature another top-25 Big Ten battle as No. 16 Wisconsin takes on No. 18 Iowa. The Badgers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest college football lines. Before locking in any college football picks on potentially season-defining games like those or any others, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 13 Minnesota in a matchup of undefeated Big Ten teams that could be a preview of the conference title game.

Minnesota has been strong against the spread this season as P.J. Fleck's squad has posted a 5-1-1 mark. But Penn State has been perfect against the number on the road (3-0) and has already recorded quality wins over teams like Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State, whereas the Golden Gophers have yet to play a ranked team. The model is calling for a double-digit victory for the Nittany Lions as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (47.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 11 college football predictions from the model: Miami (-6.5) covers the spread against Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes have won three of their last four games, which includes a dominant 27-10 victory over Florida State in their last outing. Miami's aerial attack put on a clinic against the Seminoles, as quarterback Jarren Williams completed 21-of-37 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Miami's defense also had a strong showing against FSU, finishing with 16 total tackles for loss and nine sacks.

In addition to Miami's recent form, Louisville has struggled mightily to cover the spread against ACC opponents. In fact, the Cardinals are just 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 games against ACC teams. The model says the Hurricanes cover in over 50 percent of simulations thanks to another strong performance from Williams, who is projected to eclipse 225 yards passing for the second straight game.

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina (+14, 58)

Temple at South Florida (+1.5, 49.5)

UCF at Tulsa (+17, 69.5)

Washington at Oregon State (+10, 65)

Florida State at Boston College (-2.5, 63)

Texas Tech at West Virginia (+2.5, 60)

Maryland at Ohio State (-44, 65)

Penn State at Minnesota (+6.5, 47.5)

Vanderbilt at Florida (-26.5, 49)

Purdue at Northwestern (-2.5, 39.5)

Baylor at TCU (+2.5, 48)

East Carolina at SMU (-21.5, 71)

Georgia Tech at Virginia (-16, 46)

Stanford at Colorado (+3.5, 56)

Louisville at Miami (Fla.) (-6.5, 48.5)

Illinois at Michigan State (-14.5, 45.5)

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (+2, 61.5)

USC at Arizona State (-1.5, 57.5)

LSU at Alabama (-6, 63)

Kansas State at Texas (-7, 57.5)

Iowa at Wisconsin (-9.5, 38)

Appalachian State at South Carolina (-5.5, 51)

Washington State at California (+7.5, 51)

Clemson at NC State (+32.5, 53.5)

Notre Dame at Duke (+8, 51)

Tennessee at Kentucky (-1, 42)

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-14.5, 67.5)