The Week 12 college football schedule features MACtion on Tuesday and Wednesday, two games on Thursday and then four on Friday. The Saturday schedule is highlighted by No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana, with the Buckeyes favored by 20.5 points in that Big Ten showdown, according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Texas A&M is favored by 13 against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to return from his COVID-19 absence this week as the Tigers are favored by 34.5 points against Florida State. With a full week of action coming up, where are the best values for Week 12 college football bets? Before making any Week 12 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on all top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 12 college football predictions

One of the top Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 10 Wisconsin (-7) covers against No. 19 Northwestern in a 3:30 p.m ET matchup of Big Ten contenders. Both teams are unbeaten both straight up and against the spread. But while Northwestern has won three straight by one score, the Badgers have blown out their two opponents, blasting Illinois 45-7 in their opener, and then returning from a couple weeks off due to COVID-19 last week to destroy Michigan 49-11.

Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has taken care of the ball this year (7 TDs, 0 INTs), while Wisconsin's rushing attack racked up a whopping 341 yards and five touchdowns against the Wolverines. SportsLine's model sees this as a double-digit win for the Badgers as they pick up the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 predictions from the model: No. 23 Auburn (-10.5) covers at home against Tennessee in a 7 p.m. ET SEC matchup on Saturday. Both teams had their game postponed last week due to COVID-19. The Tigers, however, won two straight before that, knocking off LSU and Ole Miss. Tennessee has struggled mightily, losing five in a row and failing to stay within the spread in all of them.

The simulations show Auburn quarterback Bo Nix throwing for around 250 yards and two touchdowns while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground. The model shows the Tigers winning by 17 points, covering the point spread well over 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 12 college football picks

Week 12 college football odds (via William Hill)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Akron vs. Kent State (-24)

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green (+31.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State (-14)

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan (+7)

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan (+2)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Tulane vs. Tulsa (-4.5)

Utah State vs. Wyoming (-19.5)

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse vs. Louisville (-18.5)

Purdue vs. Minnesota (+2.5)

Massachusetts vs. FAU (-31.5)

New Mexico vs. Air Force (-10)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clemson vs. Florida State (+34.5)

Indiana vs. Ohio State (-21)

LSU vs. Arkansas (-1.5)

Florida vs. Vanderbilt (+30.5)

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern (+7)

UCF vs. Cincinnati (-4)

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M (-13)

Texas at Kansas (+29)

Kansas State vs. Iowa State (-11)

Kentucky vs. Alabama (-30)

Tennessee vs. Auburn (-10.5)

Mississippi State vs. Georgia (-24)

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma (-8)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) (-18)

Arizona vs. Washington (-11.5)

USC vs. Utah (+3)