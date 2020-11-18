The 2020 Bedlam Series matchup between No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 14 Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday could go a long way in determining who wins the Big 12. The Cowboys are in second place in the Big 12 standings at 4-1, while the Sooners trail them by half a game at 4-2. The latest Week 12 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Sooners, who are also 4-2 against the spread this season, as seven-point home favorites.

Which side of that rivalry matchup should you target in your Week 12 college football bets? And which other college football lines in big matchups such as No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana (+20.5) or No. 11 Oregon vs. UCLA (+13.5) have value this week? Before making any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on all top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 12 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 12 college football predictions

One of the top Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 10 Wisconsin (-7) covers against No. 19 Northwestern in a 3:30 p.m ET matchup of Big Ten contenders. Both teams are unbeaten both straight up and against the spread. But while Northwestern has won three straight by one score, the Badgers have blown out their two opponents, blasting Illinois 45-7 in their opener, and then returning from a couple weeks off due to COVID-19 last week to destroy Michigan 49-11.

Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has taken care of the ball this year (7 TDs, 0 INTs), while Wisconsin's rushing attack racked up a whopping 341 yards and five touchdowns against the Wolverines. SportsLine's model sees this as a double-digit win for the Badgers as they pick up the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 12 college football predictions from the model: No. 6 Florida (-30.5) covers a big spread on the road against Vanderbilt in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Gators are absolutely rolling right now. Behind Heisman candidate quarterback Kyle Trask, Florida has won and covered in three straight, including covering a 17-point spread with ease against Arkansas in Week 11 in a 63-35 victory.

The Commodores are 0-6 and have already lost three SEC games by more than 30 points this season. Vanderbilt has been more competitive in its past two games against Kentucky and Mississippi State, but the model has considered that this is a different level of competition. Trask throws for over 300 yards and almost four touchdowns in the simulations as the Gators cover well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 12 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in the top-10 showdown between Ohio State vs. Indiana and every other Week 12 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Pac-12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which Pac-12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 12 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,900 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 12 college football odds (via William Hill)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State (-14)

Latest Odds: Huskies +14

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan (+7)

Latest Odds: Eagles +7

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan (+2)

Latest Odds: Chippewas -1

Thursday, Nov. 19

Tulane vs. Tulsa (-4.5)

Latest Odds: Golden Hurricane -6.5

Utah State vs. Wyoming (-19.5)

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse vs. Louisville (-18.5)

Latest Odds: Orange +18

Purdue vs. Minnesota (+2.5)

Latest Odds: Golden Gophers +3

Massachusetts vs. FAU (-31.5)

Latest Odds: Owls -32.5

New Mexico vs. Air Force (-10)

Latest Odds: Falcons -7

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clemson vs. Florida State (+34.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers -35.5

Indiana vs. Ohio State (-21)

Latest Odds: Hoosiers +20.5

LSU vs. Arkansas (-1.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers -2.5

Florida vs. Vanderbilt (+30.5)

Latest Odds: Gators -31.5

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern (+7)

Latest Odds: Badgers -7.5

UCF vs. Cincinnati (-4)

Latest Odds: Bearcats -5.5

Texas at Kansas (+29)

Latest Odds: Longhorns -29

Kansas State vs. Iowa State (-11)

Latest Odds: Wildcats +10.5

Kentucky vs. Alabama (-30)

Latest Odds: Wildcats +30

Tennessee vs. Auburn (-10.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers -11

Mississippi State vs. Georgia (-24)

Latest Odds: Bulldogs -25

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma (-8)

Latest Odds: Cowboys +7

Arizona vs. Washington (-11.5)

Latest Odds: Huskies -11.5

USC vs. Utah (+3)