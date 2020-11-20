Contenders such as No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 12 Miami (FL) have already seen their matchups postponed this week due to COVID-19. Other top-10 squads, however, are still scheduled to take the field. The Week 12 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list No. 3 Ohio State as a 20.5-point home favorite against No. 9 Indiana. No. 4 Clemson is laying 34.5 points against Florida State as Trevor Lawrence gets set to make his return from a COVID-19 absence.

SEC Heisman contenders will also be on display during the Week 12 college football schedule as Kyle Trask leads the No. 6 Florida Gators as 31.5-point favorites against Vanderbilt, while Mac Jones and Najee Harris power No. 1 Alabama (-31) against Kentucky. Where are the best values for Week 12 college football bets? Before making any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on all top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 12 college football predictions

One of the top Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 10 Wisconsin (-7) covers against No. 19 Northwestern in a 3:30 p.m ET matchup of Big Ten contenders. Both teams are unbeaten both straight up and against the spread. But while Northwestern has won three straight by one score, the Badgers have blown out their two opponents, blasting Illinois 45-7 in their opener, and then returning from a couple weeks off due to COVID-19 last week to destroy Michigan 49-11.

Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has taken care of the ball this year (7 TDs, 0 INTs), while Wisconsin's rushing attack racked up a whopping 341 yards and five touchdowns against the Wolverines. Tight end Jake Ferguson is also off to a blistering start with four touchdowns in just two games. SportsLine's model sees this as a double-digit win for the Badgers as they pick up the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 12 college football predictions from the model: Mississippi State (+24.5) stays within the spread at No. 13 Georgia in a 7:30 p.m. ET SEC matchup on Saturday evening. Mike Leach's squad picked up its first win since September as it knocked off Vanderbilt 24-17 in its last outing on Nov. 7. Quarterback Will Rogers brought some stability to the offense as he completed 76.1 percent of his passes.

Mississippi State's defense has also been strong recently, allowing 28 or fewer points in four of its last five games, with the only exception coming against an elite Alabama offense. Georgia has failed to cover in three straight and has question marks at quarterback, where JT Daniels is expected to be the third player to start this year. The model says Mississippi State covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (44.5) hits 60 percent of the time.

Week 12 college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse vs. Louisville (-18.5)

Purdue vs. Minnesota (+2.5)

Massachusetts vs. FAU (-31.5)

New Mexico vs. Air Force (-10)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clemson vs. Florida State (+34.5)

Indiana vs. Ohio State (-21)

LSU vs. Arkansas (-1.5)

Florida vs. Vanderbilt (+30.5)

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern (+7)

UCF vs. Cincinnati (-4)

Kansas State vs. Iowa State (-11)

Kentucky vs. Alabama (-30)

Tennessee vs. Auburn (-10.5)

Mississippi State vs. Georgia (-24)

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma (-8)

Arizona vs. Washington (-11.5)

USC vs. Utah (+3)