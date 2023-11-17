Fifth-ranked Washington continues its quest for a spot in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings when it travels to No. 11 Oregon State on Saturday night during the Week 12 college football schedule. The Huskies have won back-to-back games against top-25 opponents to maintain their perfect record, but they are still outside of the current playoff picture. They are 1-point road underdogs for Saturday's game, according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Oregon State has not lost a home game this season, beating Stanford in a 62-17 final last week.

No. 6 Oregon is another Pac-12 team that is seeking a spot in the playoff field, so the one-loss Ducks cannot afford a loss against Arizona State on Saturday. They are 24-point favorites against the Sun Devils in the Week 12 college football spreads, and they will be a popular addition to Week 12 college football bets. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (-10) cruises to a blowout win at No. 18 Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. The Bulldogs moved past Ohio State into the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings with a win over Ole Miss that clinched the SEC East. Now the back-to-back national champions will look to continue their recent dominance over their SEC East rivals.

Georgia has won six games in a row over Tennessee, covering the spread in five of those contests and winning by an average margin of 26.2 points during that span. Quarterback Carson Beck is already 10th on the all-time list for single-season passing with 3,022 yards over his first 10 games as a starter and the Volunteers just allowed 530 yards of total offense in a blowout loss to Missouri. Those are big reasons why the model says that the Bulldogs cover the spread in nearly 70% of simulations on Saturday.

Another prediction: Minnesota (+27.5) easily covers at No. 2 Ohio State in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Buckeyes have been on a collision course with No. 3 Michigan all season, and The Game looms large next week. That makes this a look-ahead spot for Ohio State, as it wants to remain fresh for a potential playoff-deciding game against the Wolverines.

Minnesota has enough firepower to stay within this large of a number, especially considering the circumstances for Ohio State. Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for more than 400 total yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last two games, marking his best stretch of the campaign. He is taking a step up in competition on Saturday, but SportsLine's model still has Minnesota covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 12 games

Friday, Nov. 17

USF vs. UTSA (-16, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Washington State (-4, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+21, 50.5)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (+1.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 43)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 57)

Utah vs. Arizona (PK, 44.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 58)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 47.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+10, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-4, 30.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-28.5, 49)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+7.5, 59.5)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+22.5, 54)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+7.5, 55.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 59.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (-2, 64)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+9, 48.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 71.5)