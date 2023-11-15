Kansas fell to No. 25 after its loss to Texas Tech last week, but it has a chance to bounce back when it faces No. 21 Kansas State in the 2023 Sunflower Showdown on Saturday during the Week 12 college football schedule. The Jayhawks took down then-No. 6 Oklahoma and Iowa State in consecutive games before losing to the Red Raiders as 3.5-point favorites. They are 8-point underdogs against Kansas State, according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. There are several other rivalry games this weekend, including top-ranked Georgia vs. No. 18 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 27 games with their 52-17 win over Ole Miss last week, staying on track for their third straight national championship. They are 10-point road favorites for Saturday's game in Knoxville, making it one of the most intriguing Week 12 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (-10) cruises to a blowout win at No. 18 Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning each of the last six meetings between these teams. All six of those victories have come by at least two touchdowns, with Georgia covering five times during that stretch.

Tennessee is coming off its third double-digit loss of the season, falling to Missouri in a 36-7 blowout last week. The Tigers racked up 530 yards on offense, which does not bode well for Tennessee's defense coming into this matchup. Georgia finished with 628 yards in its 52-17 win over Ole Miss last week, and the Bulldogs are covering the spread almost 70% of the time for Saturday's rivalry game.

Another prediction: Minnesota (+27.5) easily covers at No. 2 Ohio State in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Golden Gophers have only taken down Ohio State once in the series history, but they have been playing close games over the past decade. They have been within 16 points in four straight meetings, including a 45-31 loss in the most recent contest (2021).

Minnesota has split its first 10 games this season, with only one of its losses coming by more than 20 points. Sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been rapidly improving, throwing six touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last two games. SportsLine's model expects him to throw another touchdown on Saturday, which is enough for Minnesota to cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Wednesday, Nov. 15



Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) (-9, 39)

Central Michigan vs. Ohio (-11, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh (-3, 46.5)

Friday, Nov. 17

USF vs. UTSA (-15.5, 67)

Colorado vs. Washington State (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+21, 50.5)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (+1.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 43)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 57)

Utah vs. Arizona (PK, 44.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 58)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 47.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+10, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-4, 30.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-28.5, 49)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+7.5, 59.5)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+22.5, 54)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+7.5, 55.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 59.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (-2, 64)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+9, 48.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 71.5)