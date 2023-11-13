The 2023-24 college football season continues with a thrilling slate of games during the Week 12 college football schedule. No. 6 Oregon will try to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive when it travels to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks have rattled off four consecutive wins since their loss to Washington in mid-October, and they are 22.5-point favorites in the Week 12 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. The fifth-ranked Huskies have a much more difficult matchup, as they are 1-point road favorites at No. 12 Oregon State in the Week 12 college football spreads.

Washington remained unbeaten on the season with its 35-28 win against Utah last week, getting within one victory of clinching its berth in the Pac-12 title game. Should you back the Huskies with your Week 12 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 12 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (-10) cruises to a blowout win at No. 21 Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have put together some of their biggest performances against the toughest opponents on their schedule, including last week's 52-17 win over then-No. 9 Ole Miss. They easily covered the 11.5-point spread, racing out to a 28-14 lead at halftime to take control of the game.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck has thrown for 3,022 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 302.2 passing yards per game. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 306 yards and two scores in the win over the Rebels, as Georgia racked up 628 total yards. Tennessee is coming off a blowout loss to Missouri, which is one reason why the Bulldogs are covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Minnesota (+28.5) easily covers at No. 3 Ohio State in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Buckeyes have been one of the most impressive teams in the country this season, but they have only won three of their 10 games by at least 29 points. While one of those wins came against struggling Michigan State last week, Minnesota presents a much tougher challenge on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers have seen four of their five losses come by less than 20 points, and they have won three conference games to remain tied for second place in the Big Ten West. Sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been impressive over the last two weeks, throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He provides Minnesota with enough firepower to keep this game close, as the Golden Gophers are covering almost 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 12

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 12, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 12 games

See full Week 12 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Toledo vs. Bowling Green (+10.5, 52.5)

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan (-4.5, 39)

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois (-5, 55.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 15



Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) (-9.5, 41.5)

Central Michigan vs. Ohio (-10, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh (-1.5, 47)

Friday, Nov. 17

USF vs. UTSA (-16, 67)

Colorado vs. Washington State (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+21, 50.5)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (+1.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 43)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 57)

Utah vs. Arizona (PK, 44.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 58)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 47.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+10, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-4, 30.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-28.5, 49)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+7.5, 59.5)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+22.5, 54)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+7.5, 55.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 59.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (PK, 64)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+9, 48.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 71.5)