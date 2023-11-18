A star-studded showdown is set to unfold on Saturday with Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 5 Washington Huskies traveling to play DJ Uiagalelei and the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers. Penix has thrown 28 touchdown passes this season, helping the Huskies average 41.0 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the country. Meanwhile, the Beavers are coming off a dominant 62-17 victory over the Stanford Cardinal at home. Saturday's showcase highlights a massive Week 12 college football schedule.

The latest Week 12 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list Oregon State as 1-point favorites at home. Elsewhere in college football, No. 17 Arizona is a 1-point favorite at home vs. No. 22 Utah and No. 1 Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite at No. 18 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 12 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (-9.5) cruises to a blowout win at No. 18 Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS matchup. The Bulldogs made a statement with their win over Ole Miss at home last Saturday. Georgia's defense held the high-flying Rebels to just 17 points, while the Bulldogs stuffed the stat sheet on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia's rushing attack combined for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Beck leads a Georgia offense that is scoring 40.6 points per game on average and they've dominated this SEC East rivalry in recent years. In fact, the Bulldogs are 6-0 in their last six games against Tennessee and they're 13-0 in their last 13 games on the road. That's a big reason why the model is backing Georgia to cover the spread in 70% of the latest simulations on Saturday.

Another prediction: Minnesota (+27.5) easily covers at No. 2 Ohio State in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Buckeyes have been on a collision course with No. 3 Michigan all season, and The Game looms large next week. That makes this a look-ahead spot for Ohio State, as it wants to remain fresh for a potential playoff-deciding game against the Wolverines.

Minnesota has enough firepower to stay within this large of a number, especially considering the circumstances for Ohio State. Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for more than 400 total yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last two games, marking his best stretch of the campaign. He is taking a step up in competition on Saturday, but SportsLine's model still has Minnesota covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 12

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 12, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 12 games

See full Week 12 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+19, 49)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (PK, 46.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 40.5)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 58)

Utah vs. Arizona (-1, 46.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 59.5)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-25, 46.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+9.5, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-3, 32.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-27.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+6.5, 58)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+24.5, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+10, 57.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 57.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (-1, 62)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+7.5, 46.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 73.5)