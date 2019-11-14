College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Michigan State, Florida

With a number of intriguing conference matchups highlighting the Week 12 college football schedule, there are several sizable college football spreads that bettors will need to make the call on. No. 1 LSU is a 21-point road favorite against Ole Miss, which is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. Meanwhile, No. 2 Ohio State is laying 51.5 points on the road against Rutgers, a team that is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight contests. At over seven touchdowns, it's one of the largest college football lines of the entire season. And in a Big Ten battle between bitter rivals, 14th-ranked Michigan is favored by 13.5 over Brian Lewerke and the Michigan State Spartans, according to the latest Week 12 college football odds. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks of your own, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: Michigan State (+13.5) stays within the spread on the road against No. 14 Michigan in a noon ET matchup at Michigan Stadium.

On the surface, the Spartans look like a team to fade. They've lost four straight overall and covered just twice in nine FBS games this season. But a closer look shows that three of those four recent losses came against teams in the top 10 at the time -- Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. And the Spartans have historically played the Wolverines extremely well. They've won eight of their last 11 straight up against them, and Michigan hasn't won by more than 14 points in this annual rivalry since 2002. The model likes the Spartans to stay within the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the under (44) because the model is calling for just 30 total points.

Another one of the 2019 Week 12 college football predictions from the model: No. 11 Florida (-7) goes on the road and covers the spread against Missouri.

The Gators bounced back from a heartbreaking loss against the Georgia Bulldogs with a dominant 59-0 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns against Vandy, while wide receiver Trevon Grimes hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and a score. For the season, Trask has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns after being inserted into the starting lineup in September.

In addition to Florida's explosive offense, Missouri limps into Saturday's SEC matchup having lost three consecutive games, including last week's 27-0 defeat at Georgia. Plus, the Tigers are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall. The model says the Gators cover the seven-point spread in over 50 percent of simulations thanks to another strong performance from Trask, who's projected to throw for over 250 yards for the fifth time this season.

Buffalo at Kent State (+6, 55.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (-4.5, 50.5)

Florida at Missouri (+7, 50.5)

Louisiana Tech at Marshall (-2.5, 56)

Fresno State at San Diego State (-1.5, 42.5)

Indiana at Penn State (-14.5, 55)

Kansas at Oklahoma State (-18, 65.5)

TCU at Texas Tech (+3, 56.5)

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5, 44)

Alabama at Mississippi State (+21, 63)

Wisconsin at Nebraska (+14.5, 51)

Navy at Notre Dame (-9.5, 54)

West Virginia at Kansas State (-15, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (+5.5, 51.5)

Ohio State at Rutgers (+51.5, 60.5)

Wake Forest at Clemson (-33, 59)

Georgia at Auburn (+3, 41.5)

Texas at Iowa State (-7, 66)

Memphis at Houston (+10, 69)

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (+8.5, 43.5)

Syracuse at Duke (-11, 54.5)

Minnesota at Iowa (-3, 44.5)

Stanford at Washington State (-10.5, 63.5)

LSU at Ole Miss (+21, 65.5)

Louisville at NC State (+3.5, 58.5)

Arizona State at Oregon State (+2.5, 58)

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-10.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Baylor (+10, 67.5)

UCLA at Utah (-21, 51.5)

Arizona at Oregon (-27, 68.5)

USC at California (+6.5, 48.5)