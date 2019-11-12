College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Michigan State, Penn State

While No. 1 LSU (-21 vs. Ole Miss), No. 2 Ohio State (-51.5 vs. Rutgers) and No. 3 Clemson (-33 vs. Wake Forest) need to take care of business as large favorites in the Week 12 college football odds, all eyes will be on other teams trying to make a surge in the College Football Rankings. No. 12 Baylor survived in overtime against TCU last weekend and now faces a stiff test against No. 10 Oklahoma. The Bears, despite being one of just five remaining unbeaten Power 5 teams, are 10-point underdogs, according to the latest Week 12 college football odds. The Week 12 college football lines also show No. 5 Georgia, a one-loss team still very much alive in the College Football Playoff picture, as a three-point road favorite against No. 13 Auburn. College football spreads will continue to move as kickoffs approach and wintry weather moves in. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: Michigan State (+13.5) stays within the spread on the road against No. 14 Michigan in a noon ET matchup at Michigan Stadium.

On the surface, the Spartans look like a team to fade. They've lost four straight overall and covered just twice in nine FBS games this season. But a closer look shows that three of those four recent losses came against teams in the top 10 at the time -- Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. And the Spartans have historically played the Wolverines extremely well. They've won eight of their last 11 straight up against them, and Michigan hasn't won by more than 14 points in this annual rivalry since 2002. The model likes the Spartans to stay within the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the under (44) because the model is calling for just 30 total points.

Another one of the 2019 Week 12 college football predictions from the model: No. 9 Penn State (-14.5) covers at home against Indiana at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions' playoff hopes took a major blow when they fell to Minnesota over the weekend. But they're still in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten East because they play Ohio State next week. A win in that game would likely put them in the Big Ten title game and possibly even open the door for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But Penn State first needs to win, and be impressive doing so, against a surging Indiana (7-2) squad that has won four straight. The model is calling for PSU quarterback Sean Clifford to account for almost 300 yards of total offense as the Nittany Lions cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Western Michigan at Ohio (+1, 63)

Eastern Michigan at Akron (+16.5, 46.5)

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (-18.5, 50)

Northern Illinois at Toledo (-2.5, 53.5)

Buffalo at Kent State (+6, 55.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (-4.5, 50.5)

Louisiana Tech at Marshall (-2.5, 56)

Fresno State at San Diego State (-1.5, 42.5)

Indiana at Penn State (-14.5, 55)

Kansas at Oklahoma State (-18, 65.5)

TCU at Texas Tech (+3, 56.5)

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5, 44)

Alabama at Mississippi State (+21, 63)

Wisconsin at Nebraska (+14.5, 51)

Navy at Notre Dame (-9.5, 54)

West Virginia at Kansas State (-15, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (+5.5, 51.5)

Ohio State at Rutgers (+51.5, 60.5)

Wake Forest at Clemson (-33, 59)

Georgia at Auburn (+3, 41.5)

Texas at Iowa State (-7, 66)

Memphis at Houston (+10, 69)

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (+8.5, 43.5)

Syracuse at Duke (-11, 54.5)

Minnesota at Iowa (-3, 44.5)

Stanford at Washington State (-10.5, 63.5)

LSU at Ole Miss (+21, 65.5)

Louisville at NC State (+3.5, 58.5)

Arizona State at Oregon State (+2.5, 58)

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-10.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Baylor (+10, 67.5)

UCLA at Utah (-21, 51.5)

Arizona at Oregon (-27, 68.5)

USC at California (+6.5, 48.5)