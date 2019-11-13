College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Michigan State, Texas Tech

The Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Baylor Bears are the last five remaining unbeaten teams in college football. All five will be in action during the Week 12 college football schedule, with Minnesota and Baylor looking to prove they belong in the top four against ranked opponents this weekend. The Golden Gophers are three-point underdogs at No. 23 Iowa in the latest Week 12 college football odds. Meanwhile, Baylor is also getting points against No. 10 Oklahoma. The Bears are 10-point home underdogs to the Sooners on Saturday night, according to the current Week 12 college football lines. With college football spreads of all shapes and sizes to choose from, a little unbiased help can go a long way. Before you make any college football predictions, consult the updated Week 12 college football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season.

One of the Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: Michigan State (+13.5) stays within the spread on the road against No. 14 Michigan in a noon ET matchup at Michigan Stadium.

On the surface, the Spartans look like a team to fade. They've lost four straight overall and covered just twice in nine FBS games this season. But a closer look shows that three of those four recent losses came against teams in the top 10 at the time -- Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. And the Spartans have historically played the Wolverines extremely well. They've won eight of their last 11 straight up against them, and Michigan hasn't won by more than 14 points in this annual rivalry since 2002. The model likes the Spartans to stay within the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the under (44) because the model is calling for just 30 total points.

Another one of the 2019 Week 12 college football predictions from the model: Texas Tech covers as a three-point home underdog against TCU.

The Red Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with a victory at West Virginia last week. Texas Tech was a 2.5-point favorite, but managed a 38-17 victory thanks to a 354-yard day from quarterback Jett Duffey, who hit nine different receivers. And though the Red Raiders weren't prolific on the ground, they were able to punch in four rushing touchdowns with Ta'Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each scoring twice.

The model projects that Duffey puts up nearly 300 yards of total offense with two touchdown passes, a big reason why the Red Raiders cover in well over 60 percent of the model's simulations. The Under (56.5) also hits nearly 70 percent of the time, with each team projected to turn the ball over twice.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 12, including the huge No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Baylor matchup that has big implications for the College Football Playoff picture.

Week 12 college football odds:

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (-18.5, 50)

Northern Illinois at Toledo (-2.5, 53.5)

Buffalo at Kent State (+6, 55.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (-4.5, 50.5)

Louisiana Tech at Marshall (-2.5, 56)

Fresno State at San Diego State (-1.5, 42.5)

Indiana at Penn State (-14.5, 55)

Kansas at Oklahoma State (-18, 65.5)

TCU at Texas Tech (+3, 56.5)

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5, 44)

Alabama at Mississippi State (+21, 63)

Wisconsin at Nebraska (+14.5, 51)

Navy at Notre Dame (-9.5, 54)

West Virginia at Kansas State (-15, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (+5.5, 51.5)

Ohio State at Rutgers (+51.5, 60.5)

Wake Forest at Clemson (-33, 59)

Georgia at Auburn (+3, 41.5)

Texas at Iowa State (-7, 66)

Memphis at Houston (+10, 69)

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (+8.5, 43.5)

Syracuse at Duke (-11, 54.5)

Minnesota at Iowa (-3, 44.5)

Stanford at Washington State (-10.5, 63.5)

LSU at Ole Miss (+21, 65.5)

Louisville at NC State (+3.5, 58.5)

Arizona State at Oregon State (+2.5, 58)

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-10.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Baylor (+10, 67.5)

UCLA at Utah (-21, 51.5)

Arizona at Oregon (-27, 68.5)

USC at California (+6.5, 48.5)