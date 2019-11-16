College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 12: Top computer model loving Michigan State, Georgia Tech

Georgia, currently ranked No. 4, is squarely in the College Football Playoff picture after pulling ahead of other one-loss teams like Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon. The latest Week 12 college football spreads show the Bulldogs as three-point road favorites against No. 12 Auburn in a must-win SEC on CBS showdown for Georgia. The latest Week 12 college football odds also feature dozens of other potentially exploitable lines like No. 3 Clemson laying 33 points against a high-powered Wake Forest offense, and No. 7 Utah, another one-loss team, going off as a 21-point favorite against UCLA. Should you back Chip Kelly's Bruins, who are 3-1 against the spread on the road, with your college football bets? And which other Week 12 college football lines are way off? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks, be sure to see the current college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: Michigan State (+13.5) stays within the spread on the road against No. 14 Michigan in a noon ET matchup at Michigan Stadium.

On the surface, the Spartans look like a team to fade. They've lost four straight overall and covered just twice in nine FBS games this season. But a closer look shows that three of those four recent losses came against teams in the top 10 at the time -- Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

And the Spartans have historically played the Wolverines extremely well. They've won eight of their last 11 straight up against them, and Michigan hasn't won by more than 14 points in this annual rivalry since 2002. The model likes the Spartans to stay within the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the under (44) because the model is calling for just 30 total points.

Another one of the 2019 Week 12 college football predictions from the model: Georgia Tech (+5.5) stays within the spread at home against Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets got off to one of the worst starts in the nation, going 1-5 in a stretch that included an outright 27-24 loss to the Citadel and a 24-2 loss at Temple. And while Geoff Collins' team is still just 2-7 overall, the Yellow Jackets have played better in recent weeks. They upset Miami on the road three weeks ago and then covered (+16) with plenty of room to spare in a 33-28 loss to Virginia last week.

The model likes Georgia Tech in this spot on Saturday as a home underdog against a Virginia Tech squad that's 0-3 when favored this season. The Yellow Jackets stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (51.5) hits more than half the time.

Florida at Missouri (+7, 50.5)

Louisiana Tech at Marshall (-2.5, 56)

Fresno State at San Diego State (-1.5, 42.5)

Indiana at Penn State (-14.5, 55)

Kansas at Oklahoma State (-18, 65.5)

TCU at Texas Tech (+3, 56.5)

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5, 44)

Alabama at Mississippi State (+21, 63)

Wisconsin at Nebraska (+14.5, 51)

Navy at Notre Dame (-9.5, 54)

West Virginia at Kansas State (-15, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (+5.5, 51.5)

Ohio State at Rutgers (+51.5, 60.5)

Wake Forest at Clemson (-33, 59)

Georgia at Auburn (+3, 41.5)

Texas at Iowa State (-7, 66)

Memphis at Houston (+10, 69)

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (+8.5, 43.5)

Syracuse at Duke (-11, 54.5)

Minnesota at Iowa (-3, 44.5)

Stanford at Washington State (-10.5, 63.5)

LSU at Ole Miss (+21, 65.5)

Louisville at NC State (+3.5, 58.5)

Arizona State at Oregon State (+2.5, 58)

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-10.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Baylor (+10, 67.5)

UCLA at Utah (-21, 51.5)

Arizona at Oregon (-27, 68.5)

USC at California (+6.5, 48.5)