A historic SEC rivalry is set to renew on Saturday when the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts the 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama suffered a 48-45 defeat against the Tigers in 2019, and Auburn enters Saturday's SEC West showdown having won three straight games. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are coming off a dominant 63-3 victory over Kentucky and are averaging 49.4 points per game this season, which ranks third in the nation.

The latest Week 13 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists Alabama as a massive 24.5-point favorite at home against Auburn. Is Alabama a safe bet to cover the large spread in this heated rivalry, or should you look elsewhere on the college football odds board when evaluating the Week 13 college football spreads? Before making any Week 13 college football bets, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 13 college football predictions

One of the top Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 4 Clemson (-26.5) covers against Pittsburgh in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. Trevor Lawrence is set to play in his first game since Oct. 24. The Heisman contender missed two games due to COVID-19, and then saw Clemson's matchup against Florida State scrapped a few hours before kickoff last week.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has won two straight, but got blasted 45-3 against Notre Dame on Oct. 24. Clemson will be looking for style points too as the Tigers hope to impress the College Football Playoff committee. The model shows Lawrence throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers get the cover almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 13 college football predictions from SportsLine's model: No. 3 Ohio State (-28) covers on the road against Illinois in a noon ET kickoff from Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a hard-fought 42-35 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. Running back Master Teague III had a strong showing in Ohio State's victory, rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

The Buckeyes enter Saturday's Big Ten battle averaging 233.3 rushing yards per game. Ohio State is led by Teague, who is averaging over five yards per carry this season. The sophomore running back has also scored a rushing touchdown in every game this season. Illinois, meanwhile, is giving up 194.6 yards per game on the ground, which doesn't model well for the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Teague is projected to average 5.5 yards per carry and score a touchdown in the simulations, while QB Justin Fields throws for over 330 yards and three scores as the Buckeyes cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 13 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in the huge SEC on CBS showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 22 Auburn and every other Week 13 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,900 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 13 college football odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Nov. 26

Colorado State vs. Air Force (-6.5)

New Mexico vs. Utah State (+4.5)

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa State vs. Texas (-2)

Nebraska vs. Iowa (-13.5)

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina (+5)

Oregon vs. Oregon State (+13)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn State vs. Michigan (-2)

Ohio State vs. Illinois (+28)

Kentucky vs. Florida (-24)

Maryland vs. Indiana (-14)

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (-21.5)

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson (-26.5)

Northwestern vs. Michigan State (+11.5)

Colorado vs. USC (-13.5)

Auburn vs. Alabama (-24.5)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (-10)

LSU vs. Texas A&M (-14)

Georgia vs. South Carolina (+19.5)

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (+10.5)