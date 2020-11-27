Now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out, teams have a better idea of where they stand with the selection committee and the Alabama Crimson Tide are in position to enter as the No. 1 seed. But they'll have to survive an Iron Bowl matchup without Nick Saban and the SEC Championship Game first. The Crimson Tide host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Saban will not be on the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts are 24.5-point favorites with the over-under at 62.5 in the latest Week 13 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

After upsetting Wisconsin last week, Northwestern came in at No. 8 in the CFP rankings and the Wildcats see a path to the top four that begins with beating Michigan State on Saturday. The Wildcats are 13.5-point favorites over the Spartans in the Week 13 college football lines. Before making any Week 13 college football picks or bets on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 from William Hill

Top Week 13 college football predictions

One of the top Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 4 Clemson (-24) covers against Pittsburgh in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. Trevor Lawrence is set to play in his first game since Oct. 24. The Heisman contender missed two games due to COVID-19, and then saw Clemson's matchup against Florida State scrapped a few hours before kickoff last week.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has won two straight, but got blasted 45-3 against Notre Dame on Oct. 24. Clemson will be looking for style points too as the Tigers hope to impress the College Football Playoff committee. The model shows Lawrence throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers get the cover almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 13 college football predictions from SportsLine's model: Washington (-7) covers against Utah at home in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup in the Pac-12 on Saturday. After having their opener at California cancelled due to COVID-19, the Huskies have taken care of business in wins over Oregon State and Arizona. They were extremely efficient in that win over Arizona, converting 8 of 15 third-down attempts and both fourth-down attempts on the way to a 44-27 win that covered the 12-point spread.

Utah, meanwhile, has had two games cancelled and lost its only matchup against USC 33-17 in its last outing. SportsLine's model is calling for Washington's defense to hold Utah to just a couple scores. Washington quarterback Dylan Morris throws for around 200 yards, which is enough to get the Huskies the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (48.5), meanwhile, hits more than 70 percent of the time.

How to make Week 13 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in the huge SEC on CBS showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 22 Auburn and every other Week 13 FBS matchup, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,900 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 13 college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa State vs. Texas (-2)

Nebraska vs. Iowa (-13.5)

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina (+5)

Oregon vs. Oregon State (+13)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn State vs. Michigan (-2)

Ohio State vs. Illinois (+28)

Kentucky vs. Florida (-24)

Maryland vs. Indiana (-14)

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson (-24)

Northwestern vs. Michigan State (+11.5)

Auburn vs. Alabama (-24.5)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (-10)

LSU vs. Texas A&M (-14)

Georgia vs. South Carolina (+19.5)