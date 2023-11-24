College football rivalry week is one of the highlights of the year, and the biggest game on the Week 13 college football schedule is No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan. It's a noon ET kickoff on Saturday and the winner of The Game will go on to represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship game and likely to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 13 college football odds via SportsLine consensus after winning and covering the spread in two of the last three head-to-head matchups with the Buckeyes.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Washington finally impressed the committee enough to crack the top four and will be looking to hold on to that spot in a grudge match with Washington State. The Huskies are 16-point favorites over the Cougars in the Week 13 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 13: BYU (+16.5) easily stays within the spread at No. 20 Oklahoma State in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars tend to play their best football at the end of the season, going 12-4 in their last 16 November games. They are coming off a loss to then-No. 14 Oklahoma, but that setback came by just one touchdown as 25.5-point underdogs.

Junior running back Aidan Robbins racked up 182 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. He is facing an Oklahoma State defense that was gashed by UCF running back RJ Harvey two weeks ago, as he finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-3 blowout win over the Cowboys. SportsLine's model has BYU rushing for more than 100 yards on Saturday, and the Cougars are covering the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 1 Georgia (-24) cruises to another blowout win on the road Georgia Tech in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 18 of the last 21 in this college football rivalry game and they know that hitting a speedbump here could cost them a chance to make it three consecutive CFP national championships so they're likely to be laser-focused.

During its current five-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets, Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and this is shaping up to be a difficult matchup for a Georgia Tech defense that gives up nearly 440 yards of total offense a game. The Bulldogs average 501.8 yards of total offense per game and rank fifth in the nation in scoring (40.4 ppg). The model is predicting that Georgia hangs 50 points on Georgia Tech to cover the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 13 games

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa vs. Nebraska (-2.5, 24.5)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-9.5, 63.5)

UTSA vs. Tulane (-3, 52)

Missouri vs. Arkansas (+9, 54)

Texas Tech vs. Texas (-14, 53)

Penn State vs. Michigan State (+22, 42.5)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-14, 62.5)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-7, 51)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-10.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-22, 52.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-26, 56.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 53)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+14.5, 49)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-17.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+11.5, 51)

Washington State vs. Washington (-16.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 51)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+25, 51.5)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+6, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7, 52)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+23, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-11.5, 47.5)