With news that Jordan Travis would be out for the rest of the season after suffering a devastating leg injury last week, the College Football Playoff committee moved Florida State out of the top four to No. 5. However, the Seminoles will have an opportunity to make a statement in a college football rivalry game against the Florida Gators on Saturday and stay in the title conversation. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite on the road according to the SportsLine consensus Week 13 college football odds.

Another marquee matchup during college football rivalry week will pit No. 8 Alabama against Auburn in the 88th Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Crimson Tide are favored by 13.5 in the Week 13 college football lines as they go on the road to Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers have won two of the last three battles. And in The Game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, the Wolverines are listed at -3.5. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 13: BYU (+16.5) easily stays within the spread at No. 21 Oklahoma State in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday afternoon. After three consecutive losses by 29 points or more, BYU put together a competitive outing against Oklahoma last week, losing 31-24 as 25.5-point home underdogs. Former UNLV standout Aidan Robbins had a massive game with a season-high 182 yards to reinvigorate what had been a stagnant offense.

Now Robbins will take on an Oklahoma State defense that hasn't been great against the run this season. The Cowboys are allowing 175.8 rushing yards per game and are giving up a total of 482.3 yards on average over their last six contests. The model is expecting the Cougars to lean heavily into their newfound success on the ground to help control the tempo, allowing BYU to cover the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 1 Georgia (-24) cruises to another blowout win on the road Georgia Tech in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 18 of the last 21 in this college football rivalry game and they know that hitting a speedbump here could cost them a chance to make it three consecutive CFP national championships so they're likely to be laser-focused.

During its current five-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets, Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and this is shaping up to be a difficult matchup for a Georgia Tech defense that gives up nearly 440 yards of total offense a game. The Bulldogs average 501.8 yards of total offense per game and rank fifth in the nation in scoring (40.4 ppg). The model is predicting that Georgia hangs 50 points on Georgia Tech to cover the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

See full Week 13 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

