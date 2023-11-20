There are multiple rivalry games on the Week 13 college football schedule with playoff implications, headlined by No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines and Buckeyes are both unbeaten coming into this game, with the winner essentially clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff field. Michigan is going to be without head coach Jim Harbaugh again, but it is still a 3.5-point favorite in the Week 13 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Which side of that showdown should you back with your Week 13 college football bets?

No. 5 Washington will try to stay on track for the playoff as well when it hosts Washington State in the 2023 Apple Cup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Huskies are 16.5-point favorites in the Week 13 college football spreads following their 22-20 win at No. 11 Oregon State last week. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 13: BYU (+17.5) easily stays within the spread at No. 21 Oklahoma State in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys bounced back from a 45-3 loss to UCF with a 43-30 win over Houston last week, giving them an impressive 8-3 record entering the final week of the regular season. However, they have only won one game by more than two touchdowns, failing to do so against teams like Central Arkansas and South Alabama.

BYU is coming off one of its best performances of the season, falling just short against No. 14 Oklahoma in a 31-24 final last week. The Cougars were 25.5-point underdogs entering that game, but junior running back Aidan Robbins exploded for 182 yards on 22 carries and the team racked up a season-high 390 total yards. The model expects them to have more success against Oklahoma State on Saturday, which is why the Cougars are covering the spread in 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: Georgia (-23) cruises to another blowout win at Georgia Tech in a 7:30 p.m. ET rivarly kickoff. Some pundits questioned whether Georgia was the best team in the country earlier this season, but the Bulldogs have made multiple statements in recent weeks. They crushed then-No. 9 Ole Miss in a 52-17 final two weeks ago before cruising to a 38-10 win at then-No. 18 Tennessee last week.

Georgia has won three straight road games by at least 17 points, and Georgia Tech was blown out by Ole Miss in Week 3. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has thrown for 3,320 yards and 21 touchdowns, completing 24 of 30 passes for 298 yards and three scores against the Vols. SportsLine's model thinks Beck will have another big outing on Saturday, as the Bulldogs are covering well over 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

College football odds for top Week 13 games

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan, (+1.5, 54.5)

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo (-6.5, 36)

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (+11.5, 55.5)

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa vs. Nebraska (-1, 26.5)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-11.5, 63)

UTSA vs. Tulane (-3, 52)

Missouri vs. Arkansas (+7.5, 54.5)

Texas Tech vs. Texas (-14, 54)

Penn State vs. Michigan State (+20, 42)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-14, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-7, 51)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-10.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-22, 52.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-26, 56.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 53)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+14.5, 49)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-17.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+11.5, 51)

Washington State vs. Washington (-16.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 51)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+25, 51.5)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+6, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7, 52)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+23, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-11.5, 47.5)