Florida State remained unbeaten with a 58-13 win over North Alabama last week, but it lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury and now has fallen to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Seminoles will play their first game without him when they face Florida on Saturday night during the Week 13 college football schedule. They are 6.5-point road favorites against the Gators, according to the latest Week 13 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you fade the Seminoles with your Week 13 college football bets?

Another important rivalry game will take place when Auburn hosts No. 8 Alabama in the 2023 Iron Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are 14.5-point favorites in the Week 13 college football spreads following four consecutive wins by 14-plus points. And in the biggest game of the week No. 2 Ohio State is a 3.5-point road underdog against No. 2 Michigan. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 13: BYU (+17) easily stays within the spread at No. 20 Oklahoma State in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars might be on a four-game losing streak, but they are coming off an inspiring performance against No. 14 Oklahoma. They were 25.5-point underdogs against the Sooners in a game that was tied entering the fourth quarter.

Junior running back Aidan Robbins rushed for a career-high 182 yards on 22 carries, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff had a solid outing as well, passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. SportsLine's model has Retzlaff going over 200 passing yards on Saturday afternoon, which is one reason why the Cougars are covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: Top-ranked Georgia (-24) cruises to another blowout win at Georgia Tech in a 7:30 p.m. ET rivalry kickoff. The Bulldogs continue to get better as the season progresses, improving to 11-0 with a 38-10 win at Tennessee last week. They were only 9-point favorites, but they outscored the Vols 38-3 down the stretch of the blowout.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck completed 24 of 30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns, continuing his impressive stretch. He has gone over 300 passing yards in five of his last eight outings, racking up 18 touchdowns during that stretch. Beck is facing a Georgia Tech defense that has allowed at least 38 points on six occasions, which is why the model has Georgia covering the spread in 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

College football odds for top Week 13 games

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (+10, 55.5)

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa vs. Nebraska (-1, 26.5)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-11.5, 63)

UTSA vs. Tulane (-3, 52)

Missouri vs. Arkansas (+7.5, 54.5)

Texas Tech vs. Texas (-14, 54)

Penn State vs. Michigan State (+20, 42)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-14, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-7, 51)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-10.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-22, 52.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-26, 56.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 53)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+14.5, 49)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-17.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+11.5, 51)

Washington State vs. Washington (-16.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 51)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+25, 51.5)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+6, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7, 52)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+23, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-11.5, 47.5)