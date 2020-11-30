College Football Playoff contenders look to hold their ground as the Week 14 college football schedule approaches. Top-ranked Alabama is favored by 28.5 points against LSU, according to the latest Week 14 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook, in that 8 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff on CBS. No. 3 Clemson, meanwhile, is favored by 21.5 points on the road, while No. 4 Ohio State is laying 22.5 against Michigan State.

No. 2 Notre Dame is -33.5 against Syracuse. Should you target those teams in your Week 14 college football bets? And which other lines around the country have value this week? Before making any Week 14 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 14 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 14 college football predictions

One of the top Week 14 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Florida (-17) covers on the road against Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. The Gators have won five in a row by 16 or more points and have gone 3-1-1 against the spread during that span. Tennessee, meanwhile, has dropped five straight and has failed to cover in all those games.

The Gators have also won 14 of their last 15 against Tennessee and have blown the Vols out by 26 or more points in their last two meetings. The simulations show Heisman candidate Kyle Trask throwing for well over 300 yards for the Gators. They pick up the cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (61.5), meanwhile, hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 college football predictions from SportsLine's model: No. 13 Iowa State (-7) covers at home against West Virginia in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Cyclones should be full of confidence coming off a win against Texas. Matt Campbell's squad has won four in a row straight-up and has covered in three of those.

It has been an up-and-down campaign for West Virginia as the Mountaineers enter this contest at 4-3 both straight-up and against the spread. SportsLine model is calling for around 250 passing yards from ISU quarterback Brock Purdy, while running back Breece Hall goes for close to 100 on the ground as the Cyclones cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 14 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Week 14 FBS matchup, and it is calling for a huge upset in the ACC. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which underdog should you be all over? Check out the latest Week 14 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 14 college football odds (via William Hill)

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte (-1.5)

Latest Odds: Hilltoppers +1.5 Bet Now

Thursday, Dec. 3

Air Force vs. Utah State (+10.5)

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas (+3)

Friday, Dec. 4

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (-3)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State vs. Michigan State (+22.5)

Texas vs. Kansas State (+9.5)

Texas A&M vs. Auburn (+6.5)

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina (-7)

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (-33.5)

Indiana vs. Wisconsin (-9.5)

Florida vs. Tennessee (+17)

Boston College vs. Virginia (-6)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+34)

Oregon vs. California (+9.5)

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (+21.5)

Alabama vs. LSU (+28.5)

Baylor vs. Oklahoma (-22)

Sunday, Dec. 6

Washington State vs. USC (-14)