The Week 14 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook are out, and bettors are on the hunt for value as intriguing matchups like Alabama vs. LSU, Wisconsin vs. Indiana and Florida vs. Tennessee take center stage. Mac Jones and the top-ranked Crimson Tide are coming off an impressive 42-13 victory in the Iron Bowl, and they'll enter Saturday's SEC showdown against LSU as 28.5-point favorites. Alabama suffered a 46-41 defeat against the Tigers in 2019, but LSU limps into Saturday's contest having lost two of its last three games. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, have won 10 of their last 11 road games and are averaging 48.5 points per game this season, which ranks third in the nation.

In the Big Ten, No. 16 Wisconsin takes the field after suffering a 17-7 loss against Northwestern on Nov. 21 and the Badgers are laying 14.5-points against the 12th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. Which college football football bets have the most value on the Week 14 college football schedule? Before making any Week 14 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Top Week 14 college football predictions

One of the top Week 14 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Florida (-17) covers on the road against Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. The Gators have won five in a row by 16 or more points and have gone 3-1-1 against the spread during that span. Tennessee, meanwhile, has dropped five straight and has failed to cover in all those games.

The Gators have also won 14 of their last 15 against Tennessee and have blown the Vols out by 26 or more points in their last two meetings. The simulations show Heisman candidate Kyle Trask throwing for well over 300 yards for the Gators. They pick up the cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (61.5), meanwhile, hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 college football predictions from SportsLine's model: No. 19 Iowa (-13) covers on the road against Illinois in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Memorial Stadium. The Hawkeyes have strung together four consecutive victories after losing their first two games of the season. Iowa is coming off a 26-20 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers thanks to a strong effort from RB Tyler Goodson. The sophomore ran for 111 yards against the Cornhuskers and he's now eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in three of his last four outings.

Illinois, meanwhile, is on a winning streak of its own, having won back-to-back games over Rutgers and Nebraska. However, the Fighting Illini have struggled mightily on their home turf. In fact, Illinois is just 1-6 in its last seven home games. In addition, Iowa is 5-1 in its last six games against Illinois on the road. The simulations show Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras picking apart the Illinois defense as he throws for 250 yards and close to two touchdowns, which results in the Hawkeyes covering the spread well over 50 percent of the time on Saturday.

